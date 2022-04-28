5WPR Professional Services Division Named Ninth Largest in U.S.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR's Professional Services PR division the ninth-largest in the U.S. with net fees of $5.7 million.

For over 50 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, which are verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

"Our Professional Services team has grown alongside their clients, from startups to industry leaders," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "5W is proud of our ability to craft strategic and innovative campaigns across a range of industries within the practice. From real estate and brokerage agencies, to law firms, IPOs and the emerging SPAC industry, we know how to craft interesting narratives that capture attention and produce needle-moving results."

In addition to this ranking, 5WPR has also been named a top five New York City agency, as well as top ten nationally. 5W was also awarded top Public Relations Company by The Manifest, named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, and recognized with numerous industry accolades including the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

