InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Secure a Purse Strap (BEC-125)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent a purse strap from sliding off the shoulder," said an inventor, from Methuen, Mass., "so I invented the STRAP TASE. My design would be easy to position and it could be employed with various purses."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a purse strap on a woman's shoulder. In doing so, it ensures that the strap remains securely in place. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to constantly reposition a strap. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

