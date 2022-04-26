WEB3 COMMUNITY BFF REVEALS PFPs FROM INAUGURAL NFT COLLECTION, YOU, WITH ART BY ACCLAIMED VISUAL ARTIST JADE PURPLE BROWN

"You" celebrates the uniqueness of the women and nonbinary friends across the BFF community and the world

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BFF , an open-access community with a mission to help women and non-binary people get educated, connected, and empowered in web3, launched in January 2022 with a virtual event that included an airdrop of 8,444 free NFT Friendship Bracelets. With a community of more than 100,000 members, today BFF revealed its inaugural 10K Profile Picture PFP collection, You, with art created by acclaimed visual artist Jade Purple Brown . BFF Friendship Bracelet holders were invited to mint on April 21st.

(PRNewswire)

You celebrates the uniqueness of women and non-binary friends across the BFF community and the world. In her renowned style, artist Jade Purple Brown brings vibrant color and dynamic expression to 10,000 unique pieces in the collection. Every NFT has unique perks built in, plus utility within the BFF universe.

"We want BFF to represent and celebrate the people who are helping build web3," said BFF Co-founders Brit Morin and Jaime Schmidt."We're thrilled to be collaborating with Jade Purple Brown on this captivating collection. Jade's electrifying work speaks for itself, and we felt she was the perfect match to represent BFF."

Jade is a New York-based artist whose artistic practice spans across illustration, design, and creative direction, and has attracted global clients including Sephora, Apple, and Adobe , which featured Jade's artwork on its Illustrator splash page in 2021, viewed by millions each day. Jade is also a founding member of BFF , so the partnership came organically through a shared vision for what is possible in the nascent web3 space. In this collection, Jade incorporates dozens of vibrant stylistic elements such as accessories, backgrounds, foregrounds, and more in her signature vivid style. Strong figures, brilliant colors, and messages of hope are used in her art to create new worlds that fuel empowerment for everyone.

"When sketching the concepts for this collection, I kept in mind how unique each of us humans are, inside and out," said artist Jade Purple Brown. "Success for me is ensuring every woman and non-binary person can find an NFT from this collection that represents their image or personality."

In tandem with the collection, BFF also announced its Friendship Bracelet Charms that come with additional perks. Actions taken within the BFF universe will add more charms to your Bracelet, the first being added to those that mint from the You collection. Every NFT in the collection has utility within the community, including physical products, premier access, and one-on-one time with members from the esteemed group of Founding BFFs.

About BFF

Co-founded by Brit Morin and Jaime Schmidt, BFF is an open-access community with a mission to help women and non-binary people get educated, connected, and empowered in web3. Launched in January 2022, they aim to create one of the largest decentralized brands on the internet. To learn more, visit https://www.mybff.com/ , as well as Twitter , Instagram , and Discord .

Contact: teambff@skaibluemedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BFF