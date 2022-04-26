Spaulding Ridge Announces New Leadership Appointments to Support Growing EMEA Presence

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, leading global cloud advisory and implementation firm, today announced several appointments to its EMEA leadership team that further solidify the company's commitment to providing local market leadership by region.

Tassos Siatras, Managing Partner, appointed overall leader of EMEA

Jani Van Hecke , Associate Partner, supporting France and the UK

Johan Rehnstrom, Associate Partner, supporting the Nordics

Alex De La Concha, Associate Partner, supporting Spain

"Our EMEA presence continues to grow and the need to establish a strong, cohesive leadership model is now. Our EMEA leadership team has the business management experience, deep market and industry knowledge, and true understanding of our company values and vision that will enable us to scale," says Jay Laabs, CEO, Spaulding Ridge. "As Managing Partner, EMEA, Tassos Siatras will manage and grow our EMEA presence with tight accountability and support from Jani, Johan, and Alex."

With 500 employees across the globe, Spaulding Ridge has been increasing its global investments to provide local services in key international markets, including launching offices in London, Madrid, Barcelona, Stockholm, Paris, Calgary, Toronto, Jaipur, Bangalore, and Manila. Spaulding Ridge recently completed two acquisitions in EMEA: Silvr Lining Group, a Salesforce consultancy based in the UK, and CIS Consulting, a CPM and Data Solutions company located in Spain.

Tassos Siatras, Managing Partner, EMEA

Tassos Siatras has taken the position of Managing Partner, EMEA, where he will be responsible for overseeing and growing Spaulding Ridge's EMEA business, including the expansion of key Spaulding Ridge alliance relationships across all European markets. With the support of Jani, Johan, and Alex, he will take ownership of all operations in EMEA offices in the UK, Spain, Sweden, and France, focusing on integrating Spaulding Ridge's recent acquisitions. With more than 15 years of business transformation consulting and cloud technology experience, Tassos has been with Spaulding Ridge since its start in 2018 and leads Spaulding Ridge's APAC business.

Jani Van Hecke, Associate Partner, Supporting France and the UK

Jani Van Hecke is an accomplished, people-focused leader and consultant with a track record leading rapid growth within the technology industry. He joins Spaulding Ridge as an Associate Partner, supporting the growth and management of the EMEA market, specifically France and the UK. He is experienced in leading complex CRM and CLM digital transformations, particularly in the oil and gas, financial services, and logistics industries. Jani has deep experience collaborating with global organizations to enhance and streamline complex cloud technology strategy and implementation.

Johan Rehnstrom, Associate Partner, Supporting the Nordics

Johan Rehnstrom is an Associate Partner at Spaulding Ridge and will help lead the Nordics growth strategy. With more than 20 years of experience in various finance leadership functions and building global finance functions, he is a trusted advisor to the CFO. Johan is also Spaulding Ridge's expert on complex business transformations in the mining industry.

Alex De La Concha, Associate Partner, Supporting Spain

Alex De La Concha is a solutions architect with 25+ years of experience in solving complex digital transformations for multinational companies. Alex has worked with a wide range of CPM and data analytics technologies, and his expertise covers project management, systems architecture design, and finance transformation. As an Associate Partner at CIS Consulting, a company of Spaulding Ridge, Alex will help lead the firm's growth in Spain.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is an award-winning cloud advisory and implementation firm, deploying Best-in-Cloud solutions on a global scale. They enable organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

