ScionHealth Appoints Dr. Dean French as Chief Medical Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScionHealth today announced the appointment of Dean French, MD, CPPS, as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. French will help drive ScionHealth's value proposition and provide strategic leadership through his oversight of physician, clinical and quality strategies. Dr. French will officially start in his new role later this summer.

Dr. French is an experienced physician executive, having previously served as Chief Medical Officer for multiple hospitals. He also has a long track record of operational and financial success as a hospital CEO. Dr. French most recently served as CEO for Northwestern Medical Center in Saint Albans, Vermont, where he restored the organization's strong financial standing and positioned the hospital as the state's leader in population health. He is uniquely qualified for this important position with ScionHealth based on his nearly 20 years of outstanding experience in transformational and collaborative leadership in hospitals and health systems nationwide.

"We are confident that Dr. French's strong history of medical leadership and extensive C-suite experience will enhance ScionHealth's ability to pursue innovative quality and clinical improvements in order to exceed the expectations of our patients, business partners, payors and the communities we serve," said Mr. Rob Jay, Chief Executive Officer of ScionHealth. "His impressive background, knowledge of all aspects of the healthcare industry, and passion for patient care reflects our commitment to strong, compassionate clinical and physician leadership."

Dr. French received a doctorate of medicine from the University of Washington School of Medicine and a bachelor's degree in microbiology with honors from the University of Arizona. He is a Family Physician and has worked as a rural primary care physician, hospitalist, and Emergency Department physician. Prior to becoming a physician, Dr. French served in the U.S. Army Special Forces.

On top of his professional experience, he has served as a board member for a range of organizations, most recently including the Vermont Association of Hospitals, OneCare Vermont and the Missoula Economic Partnership.

"I am excited to join ScionHealth in its early days and look forward to contributing to a culture that focuses on people first, while also seeking to harness innovation and technology to improve quality outcomes and the patient experience for our country's most vulnerable populations," said Dr. French. "I am eager to work closely with our talented and dedicated team members to build a lasting legacy of providing the highest quality integrated care for the patients and families who place their trust in us."

