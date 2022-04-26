Interim Report Q1 January-March 2022

HABO, Sweden, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The first quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 2,204 (1,854), an increase of +18.9% adjusted to +14.0% for currency effects of MSEK +90

Net sales were MSEK 1,873 (1,678), an increase of +11.6% adjusted to +7.5% for currency effects of MSEK +70

Operating profit was MSEK 173.3 (152.9), an increase of +13.5% with an operating margin of 9.3 (9.1)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 119.5 (96.2)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.68 (0.53)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK -68.4 (58.6)

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

The first quarter showed good growth in order intake and net sales. This is the result of high level of innovation and successes on the market from all our Group brands.

An investor webcast following the Quarter 1 Report 2022 will be held on 27 April 2022 at 09:00 CET.

A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

CONTACT:

Disclosures may be submitted by

Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.com

This information is inside information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:10 CET on 26th of April 2022.

