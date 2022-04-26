In-Situ Partners with EMnify to Enable Remote Environmental Monitoring

Hassle-free cellular IoT solution opens door to cost-effective water monitoring

BERLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Situ, a Colorado-based provider of powerful remote water monitoring tools and data collection solutions, today announced that it has partnered with EMnify, the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, to make its products smarter, longer-lasting, and easier to deploy.

EMnify's cellular IoT technologies are at the core of In-Situ's game-changing VuLink solution — a custom-made, robust cellular telemetry device that works out-of-the-box at virtually any customer site. That's an enormous step forward for the environmental monitoring industry: at present, at least 90% of data collection devices lack any kind of Internet connectivity, requiring laborious in-person site visits so that data can be collected manually.

Using EMnify's LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular connectivity and global IoT SIM, In-Situ has been able to rapidly roll out VuLink in 50 countries across 5 continents, combining robust cellular connectivity with hassle-free deployment to dramatically reduce the cost of data collection, and enable real-time data monitoring across far greater distances. EMnify's LTE-M capabilities also deliver up to a sixfold increase in battery life relative to legacy 2G technologies, with devices able to operate for years on a single compact D-cell battery, dramatically reducing the need for costly maintenance.

"As we moved to support LTE-M and NB-IoT with VuLink, EMnify was very committed and had clear plans that aligned with our launch timeline. Frankly, other providers we had talked to did not," said Matt Trumbo, Director of Product Development at In-Situ. "Thanks to EMnify's robust LTE-M service, our product rollout has been wildly successful."

With EMnify's API-enabled onboarding, In-Situ's customers can deploy remote water monitoring by simply scanning a QR code and powering up their device — a breakthrough innovation in a sector that has historically been held back by the complexity of SIM and connectivity setup procedures. "Our customers don't want to deal with SIM or connectivity setup of any sort. And our partnership with EMnify made this experience possible," Trumbo explained.

In-Situ also saved hundreds of employee hours by using EMnify's API and Data Streamer technologies to pull usage information from devices and integrate data into its billing partner's system. "Frankly, we never would have scaled our business as we are without these automations," Trumbo said.

"At EMnify, we're committed to enabling the next generation of IoT devices by creating cellular connectivity technologies that just work, with frictionless deployment, low energy usage, and low per-device connectivity costs," said Christian Rodatus, EMnify COO. "We're thrilled to be enabling In-Situ as they bring industry-leading IoT monitoring solutions into some of the world's most challenging and remote environments."

About EMnify

EMnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally – from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The EMnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. EMnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes – from local start-up to global enterprise. The EMnify IoT Supernetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT) in over 195 countries from more than 25 cloud regions – and counting. EMnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscale cloud service providers, system integrators and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide. Founded in 2014, EMnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity into an easy-to-consume cloud resource – trusted today by thousands of the world's most innovative companies. To learn more about EMnify, please visit www.emnify.com

