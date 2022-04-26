HYCROFT PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, provides preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2022 and general corporate update.

2021 Highlights

Safety: Hycroft's safety performance continues to improve with a 0.29 Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) at March 31, 2022 , well below industry average of 1.75. Year-to-date 2022, the TRIFR is 0.00.

Production: Gold production for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , was 5,358 ounces and silver production was 16,861 ounces, both in line with forecast. Processing of ore on leach pads is currently planned to proceed through the second quarter of 2022.

Cash Position: The Company ended the first quarter 2022 with $172.8 million of cash on hand.

Project Update

Drill Results: As we initially reported in our February 22, 2022 news release, results from the Company's 2021 drill program continue to be delayed due to backlogs in the independent labs associated with reduced staffing levels from the Covid-19 pandemic and high demand for these services. To date, the Company has received results for approximately 30% of the drill samples. Additional results on the remaining samples are anticipated to be received over the course of the next two quarters, assuming no further delays.

Potential under-estimation of silver in the resource model: Following our review of the resource in 2021, we announced on February 22, 2022 that silver may be under-estimated in the resource model noting that a significant portion of historical drilling in the database does not include assay information for silver. With silver currently estimated to contribute 40-50% of the potential value at the Hycroft mine under the milling process, the Company believes this information is an important factor to the overall understanding of the resource. This represents a significant potential opportunity at Hycroft. The Company has located a portion of the historical pulps and has sent them to an independent lab to re-analyze for the missing silver values. It may become necessary to conduct additional drilling to gather samples for the other areas of missing silver values as it could yield a significant opportunity for additional economic benefit.

Exploration: The Company has initiated work to conduct a robust exploration program during 2022 as it follows up on the significant intercepts previously disclosed in our press releases of September 8, 2021 and February 22, 2022 . There has been no exploration drilling at Hycroft since 2014 and no prior focus on understanding the potential feeder to the resource.

Diane Garrett, President and CEO, commented: Hycroft continues to be one of the largest gold and silver resources in the world located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Nevada, USA. We are working diligently to conclude our technical studies for the milling operation and fully understanding the potential to increase estimated silver in the resource model. In addition, we are very excited to be implementing an exploration and drill program for 2022. In addition to the drill targets identified within the known resource area, we have also identified multiple targets outside the known resource area which have high-grade intercepts drilled by predecessor companies and promising geophysics. There remains untapped potential at Hycroft and some of our findings during 2021 support this opportunity.

We are also continuing to work on a number of fronts, including our capital structure, to ensure that Hycroft is well positioned for the future. When we announced the private placement of Hycroft shares to each of AMC Entertainment and Eric Sprott, we also disclosed we would be authorizing an additional 1.0 billion shares of common stock under our charter. The Company's authorized share capital did not provide us with the necessary flexibility to improve our capital structure and it was prudent to increase the authorized share capital for a variety of corporate purposes. These purposes may include financing transactions as well as adopting additional stock plans or reserving additional shares for issuance under existing plans.

While the Company has sufficient cash on hand to conduct our planned activities at the Hycroft Mine thanks to our successful recent financings, we need to have the flexibility to move promptly should opportunities arise as we develop Hycroft for the long term".

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@hycroftmining.com or visit our website at www.hycroftmining.com.

Diane R. Garrett,

President & CEO

(210) 621-4200

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

