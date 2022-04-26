Evofem to Present New Research in Gynecological Health at the 2022 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) today announced it will present new data from the Phase 3 AMPOWER Clinical Trial at the 2022 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) annual meeting. The poster presentation details the characterization of women who experienced urinary tract infections (UTIs) during the AMPOWER Study.

Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) (PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to presenting our poster at ACOG this year as we continue our efforts to improve the sexual and reproductive health of women," said Katherine Atkinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Evofem. "Evofem's presence at ACOG will extend from the poster floor to the Evofem booth and product theatre, where we look forward to providing more information about our research to healthcare providers."

Evofem will present the following poster at ACOG 2022:

Characterization of Women Who Experienced

Urinary Tract Infections in the Phase 3

AMPOWER Trial E-POSTER Saturday, May 7, 2022 2:15 PM - 3:15 PM Session Number A015

Evofem will also host a product theatre at ACOG 2022 led by Jennifer Broad, MD, about the first and only FDA-approved, on-demand, nonhormonal contraceptive gel to prevent pregnancy.

Evofem Product Theatre at ACOG 2022:

A New Category of Birth Control: On-Demand

and Hormone Free Friday, May 6, 2022 7:00 AM - 7:45 AM Room 6C Session Number PT02

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including market and other conditions, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets, and business are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

