Casey Quirk Appoints Former Allianz Head of Strategy Thorsten Heymann as New Senior Advisor for Europe

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casey Quirk , a leading asset management strategy consultant globally and a Deloitte business, announced today that Thorsten Heymann, formerly the head of global strategy at Allianz, has joined the team as a senior advisor in Europe.

Heymann, who has spent the majority of his career at Allianz, a top 10 European asset manager, and was most recently head of global strategy there until 2020, will advise Casey Quirk's clients across the globe on mergers and acquisitions, European market entry, digital distribution and other strategic and operational matters. In his prior role at Allianz, Heymann helped grow its assets under management (AUM) by 85% and its operating profit by more than €630 million. He was also instrumental in guiding Allianz to establish its digital and artificial intelligence platform.

"We are delighted to welcome Thorsten as a senior advisor," said Yariv Itah, managing principal of Casey Quirk. "His understanding of the asset management industry in Europe is excellent and his significant operational experience will benefit all of our clients as they focus on both planning and executing their growth strategies."

"When the Casey Quirk name is mentioned in investment management circles, executives take notice," said Heymann. "I am very excited to join the team and help our clients thrive."

Heymann is a graduate of Coburg University of Applied Sciences in Coburg, Germany, and is a fluent German and English speaker.

Casey Quirk, a business of Deloitte Consulting LLP, is a leading management consultancy that focuses solely on advising asset management firms. Casey Quirk was established in 2002 and acquired by Deloitte in 2016. The organization has advised a majority of the 50 largest asset management organizations worldwide, including eight of the top 10. Casey Quirk provides senior leadership teams with broad business strategy reviews; investment positioning and strategy consulting; market opportunity evaluations; organizational design; ownership and incentive structuring; and transaction due diligence. For more information, please visit www.caseyquirk.com .

