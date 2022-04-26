CarVal Investors Announces Growth of U.S. Commercial Real Estate Finance Business

MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarVal Investors, an established global alternative investment manager, today announced the addition of Scott Greenfield as managing director of Real Estate. Based in New York, Scott will manage commercial real estate loan and securities investments in North America.

"We're thrilled to have Scott join the CarVal Commercial Real Estate team given the depth and breadth of his experience in connection with both lending and CMBS opportunities," said Seth Cohen, a principal at CarVal Investors. "CarVal has been aggressively building out our CRE business over the last 18 months and we believe Scott will be an integral part of the future of our CRE platform."

Paul Mullaney, managing director of CarVal's North American CRE business, added, "In the current market environment, the U.S. CRE loan opportunity set is very attractive and we are excited to leverage Scott's expertise to help us capitalize on this and grow our business."

Most recently, Scott was a managing director in Angelo Gordon's real estate debt group, where he was responsible for the investment and asset management of the firm's commercial real estate loans and focused on the trading and surveillance of the group's CMBS portfolio. Prior to Angelo Gordon, Scott held various positions at Caxton Associates, Guggenheim Partners and Credit Suisse First Boston in the Real Estate Finance and Commercial Real Estate Debt Groups.

About CarVal Investors

CarVal Investors is an established global alternative investment manager focused on distressed and credit-intensive assets and market inefficiencies. Since 1987, CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $133 billion in 5,610 transactions across 82 countries. Today, CarVal Investors has approximately $11 billion in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets. CarVal invested approximately $1 billion in commercial real estate loans in 2021.

