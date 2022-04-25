Syed Jafry Joins Antylia Scientific Board of Directors

Seasoned Healthcare Executive Brings Extensive Life Sciences Experience to Company

VERNON HILLS, Ill., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antylia Scientific, a global leader of Molecular Diagnostic Reagents and Specialty Chemicals, Water and Air Quality Testing Equipment and Consumables, and Laboratory Products for the pharma, healthcare and environmental markets, announced today that Syed Jafry has joined its Board of Directors. Antylia is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm.

(PRNewsfoto/Antylia Scientific) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Jafry is a veteran of the healthcare industry and most recently served as SVP & President, Asia Pacific, EMEA & Emerging Markets at Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), a global leader in Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. Under Mr. Jafry's leadership, these markets achieved above plan growth with an exceptional double digit revenue growth CAGR in Asia Pacific and China over a decade. Mr. Jafry's career with TMO began in 2005 and for the last 17 years, Mr. Jafry has served in numerous capacities including GM of Air Quality Instruments, President of TMO China, President of TMO Global Environmental Instruments, and SVP of Global Customer Excellence.

Prior to TMO, Mr. Jafry held leadership positions in various General Electric (GE) businesses, including plastics, energy and infrastructure, and was based in various locations across the US, the Netherlands and Switzerland. His broad global background across GE and TMO will provide extensive knowledge of Antylia's customer base, product portfolio and regional strategies for customer delivery. Mr. Jafry also serves on the Board of Directors of Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in orthopedics.

"We are excited and honored to have Syed join our Board of Directors," said Bernd Brust, Antylia's Executive Chairman of the Board. "Syed's extensive industry experience will serve Antylia well in achieving its future goals in the Molecular Diagnostic and Life Science Tools market segments".

Mr. Jafry commented: "I am truly honored to join the Board of Antylia Scientific and to partner with the GTCR team. What attracted me to the company is its incredible leadership talent. I look forward to supporting Bernd as an advisor and expanding Antylia Scientific's presence in life sciences and diagnostics solutions."

About Antylia Scientific

Antylia ScientificTM is a global leader of life science reagents, diagnostic controls, reference materials, and lab solutions for the pharma, healthcare and environmental markets. For more than 65 years, Antylia has enabled science that transforms research and discovery into real life applications through our premier suite of product brands including; Zeptometrix, Spex, Traceable, Cole-Parmer, and Environmental Express.

Media inquiries

Kellie Kennedy

312-933-4903

kelliek@theharbingergroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antylia Scientific