Hyundai "Leading by Example" in New Marketing Campaign for the 2022 IONIQ 5

New African American Creative Showcases the Convenience of an Electrified Lifestyle

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, have launched a new campaign for the award-winning, all-electric 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5. Building on the OKAY Hyundai theme, the campaign, titled "Leading by Example," showcases the convenience of an electrified lifestyle.

"We wanted an IONIQ 5 spot that illustrated a lifestyle without limits," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "This latest creative demonstrates how the IONIQ 5's advanced features and technology allows for great family fun with zero emissions."

The OKAY Hyundai marketing theme was first launched last fall and is designed to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the African American community through the embedding of cultural references and nuances in the creative messaging. "Leading by Example" brings the same approach to demonstrating an electrified lifestyle.

"Leading By Example" tells the story of Uncle Miles as he picks up his nephew Blake from school for a guys' night. The IONIQ 5 is the hero of the journey, impressing all of Blake's friends at school. Showcasing the IONIQ 5's ultra-fast charging capabilities and innovative vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging technology, the two are off to pick up snacks while the vehicle charges from 10-80% in 18 minutes, before culminating in the vehicle powering an outdoor video game night.

The IONIQ 5 campaign was developed by Culture Brands under the leadership of Eunique Jones Gibson, founder and chief creative officer of Culture Brands. For the spot, Culture Brands enlisted director Jenn Shaw and tinygiant, a woman-owned and certified production company. The character of Blake is played by Marvin Winans III, grandson of Pastor and gospel legend Marvin Winans.

"We are continuing to push for representation and dynamics that showcase African American lifestyle and relationships not prominently shown in the media," said Gibson. "The IONIQ 5 is an award-winning vehicle with sustainability and eco-friendly innovations. Through Uncle Miles and Blake, we're reminded that there is hope for the future when we lead by example."

The IONIQ 5 campaign, which includes video, radio, digital and influencers executions, will use a variety of media platforms to amplify the messaging and vehicle features such as driving range, comfort, spacious interior, styling and technology. There are 15-, 30- and 60-second versions of the spot available for broadcast and digital channels.

Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and female-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by 15-year advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, we create culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content that inspire African American audiences by ensuring they feel seen, heard and valued. At Culture Brands, we are constantly engaged in a two-way conversation with the African American community through our owned and operated media platforms and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can®, Because of Them We Can Box (Just For Kids), #CultureTags® and Dream Village®. Culture Brands is headquartered right outside of the nation's capital in Hyattsville, MD. www.culturebrands.co

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

