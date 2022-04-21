VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION BEGINS FOR THE MATHER IN TYSONS, VIRGINIA

Life Plan Community Move-in Dates Projected for Early 2024

EVANSTON, Ill., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mather, an award-winning senior living provider, based in Evanston, Illinois, announces that vertical construction has begun on The Mather, a luxury Life Plan Community in development at 7929 Westpark Drive in Tysons, Virginia.

The Mather Life Plan Community will include two residential buildings, one with 179 apartment homes (Phase 1 projected to open in 2023) and Phase 2 (projected opening in 2024) with 114 apartment homes, featuring Smart Home technology and sustainable, biophilic design, meeting LEED and Well Building standards. The Mather is at 7929 Westpark Drive in Tysons, Virginia (PRNewswire)

Vertical construction has begun on The Mather, a luxury Life Plan Community in development in Tysons, Virginia .

"We are very excited to bring The Mather to Tysons," said Mather CEO and President, Mary Leary. "'Going vertical' is symbolic of the successful effort the team has put forward to obtain financing, exceed sales projections, and break ground -- especially at such an unprecedented time these last two years."

The Mather is more than 80% presold and will include two residential buildings, one with 179 apartment homes (Phase 1) and one with 114 apartment homes (Phase 2) that will feature Smart Home technology, and sustainable, biophilic design, meeting LEED and Well Building Standards.

The apartment homes range in size from 850 to 3,300 square feet, and entrance fees start at $646,700. Prices are dependent upon apartment size, location, service package, and health plan selected. As a Life Plan Community, The Mather is open to those 62+ and offers a continuum of living options which enables people to plan ahead to access additional services, including health care, if ever needed.

Together in a unique partnership with Fairfax County, The Mather will provide wellness and lifelong learning programs for residents ages 50+ living in the community-at-large. Programming will take place in a dedicated portion of the more than 14,000 square foot first floor commercial space.

"Tysons offers so many opportunities, and future residents love the 'hipsturbia' vibe that provides an urban location that's walkable to the Metro, retail, entertainment, outdoor spaces, and fantastic restaurants," said Leary.

The Mather is a $500 million development in 50/50 equity partnership between Mather and real estate investment manager Westminster Capital, with on-site construction by Whiting Turner, General Contractor. First move-ins are projected for early 2024.

For more information about The Mather, including floor plans, please visit TheMatherTysons.com, call (703) 348.8522, or email info@themathertysons.com.

ABOUT MATHER

Based in Evanston, Illinois, Mather is an 81-year-old, unique, not-for-profit organization that enhances the lives of older adults by creating Ways to Age WellSM. To learn more about Mather senior residences, Mather Institute, or community-based initiatives, find your way to www.mather.com.

The new identity includes a distinct, contemporary logo with a signature feel that invokes a human touch, while retaining Mather’s widely recognized bold orange color, in use since 2004. Mather’s new tagline, “Be Nextraordinary” embodies the organization’s commitment to surpassing the ordinary, turning everyday moments into extraordinary ones. (PRNewsfoto/Mather) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mather