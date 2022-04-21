Veeva Vault CTMS Launched at Bristol Myers Squibb to Simplify Clinical Trial Processes Globally

Bringing together Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene on one clinical trial management system, company goes live with Vault CTMS in record speed

Modernization streamlines trial management to speed medicines to patients

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb has implemented Veeva Vault CTMS globally to drive end-to-end trial management. The new CTMS replaced a heritage Celgene CTMS and a heritage Bristol Myers Squibb CTMS and is tightly integrated with Veeva's eTMF and Study Startup applications. The total implementation time was less than 20 months.

By launching Veeva's industry-leading trial management and monitoring solution companywide, Bristol Myers Squibb established unified, agile, and simple trial processes aimed at making clinical trials faster and more efficient.

"We're thrilled to expand on our longstanding partnership with Veeva across R&D," said Greg Meyers, chief digital and technology officer at Bristol Myers Squibb. "Veeva's continued commitment to customer success and product innovation helps us accelerate the development and delivery of medicines to patients globally."

"Bristol Myers Squibb is one of our most agile and forward-thinking partners," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "The merger of Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene was the largest IT integration project in the history of pharma and to have completed a single CTMS implementation in twenty months is truly remarkable. We are very proud to achieve this milestone together."

"Veeva Vault CTMS is enabling customers with advanced capabilities that can simplify trial execution at scale," said Henry Galio, vice president, Veeva Vault CTMS. "Thank you to the Bristol Myers Squibb team for your incredible partnership on this very important and complex CTMS implementation."

