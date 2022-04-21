U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free U-Box Storage to Tunnel Fire Evacuees

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering help to families displaced by the rapidly spreading Tunnel Fire in Coconino County, providing 30 days free on-site use of U-Box storage containers at its Flagstaff store.

The offer is available until the store's U-Box® inventory is filled.

The Tunnel Fire 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff grew to 16,625 acres overnight Tuesday and has no containment. High winds pushed flames northeast over U.S. Highway 89 toward Bonito Park and the Sunset Crater National Monument area.

Hundreds of households have been forced to evacuate. More homes, businesses and historical sites stand to be impacted.

"This is a scary situation for the families being uprooted from their homes that are in the fire's path," stated Jim Jessup, U-Haul Company of Northern Arizona president. "We want to help our neighbors however we can. If those impacted by the Tunnel Fire want to bring their belongings to our Flagstaff store, we will extend the use of our U-Box containers for a month of storage at no charge."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days free on-site U-Box container storage should contact general manager Kathy Battali at the participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Flagstaff

1982 E. Huntington Drive

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

(928) 779-5101

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

