TechWerks Upgrades to Unanet ERP GovCon For Improved Operations and Project Management

Award-winning healthcare IT provider will implement nimble platform to help it scale and win new, larger contracts

DULLES, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) industry, announced today that TechWerks, a global provider specializing in innovative healthcare IT solutions, has selected Unanet ERP GovCon. Unanet will help the healthcare IT provider better oversee its resources and budgets, manage government bid processes, and provide more insightful predictions and forecasts to its employees and customers.

Founded in 2009, San Antonio-based TechWerks is a veteran-owned organization that specializes in matching talent with contracts for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DOD), as well the private sector. TechWerks applies its significant knowledge and broad experience in support services, training delivery, program evaluation, and information technology for academic institutions and healthcare organizations around the United States and the world.

"We previously used a variety of disparate programs that were manual, and extremely time-consuming to input and review," said Jeffery Rimmer, General Manager at TechWerks. "We initially chose Unanet for its specialized GovCon accounting capabilities and then found that its ability to synthesize disparate data into detailed reports will help provide insight into our overall operations and project management that can help us scale and give greater capacity to go after the best government contracts for our business. Our executives appreciate that Unanet can integrate lots of different data into one place, giving them a more strategic view of the business."

TechWerks is currently implementing Unanet ERP and is using it to:

Manage invoicing, payroll, travel and accounting

Integrate, track and manage federal bids

Easily integrate siloed data for complex government audits into one report in less time

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCon companies like TechWerks selected Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM because it has the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About TechWerks

TechWerks is a federal Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) and a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), TechWerks is an innovative company, leveraging talent, skill, and experience along with new and proven processes to deliver solutions and products that meet our clients' needs and exceed their expectations. TechWerks' unique value stems from its significant knowledge and broad experience in support services, training delivery, program evaluation, and information technology as well as our partnerships with some of the most well-known and respected Subject Matter Experts from academic institutions and healthcare organizations around the United States and the World.

View original content:

SOURCE Unanet