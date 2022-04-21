Spot Pet Insurance Creates a Star-Studded 2022 Digital Marketing Campaign Using Cameo for Business

Best-in-breed, digital-first Spot Pet Insurance teams up with personalized video messaging platform Cameo to launch a new campaign featuring Gabby Douglas, Cedric the Entertainer, and more celebrities, accompanied by their furry friends.

MIAMI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital-first pet insurance provider Spot Pet Insurance is leveraging Cameo for Business to launch an A-list celebrity-powered digital marketing campaign for 2022. The campaign will feature 25 talented and proud pet owners, including Erin Andrews, Brian Baumgartner, Gabby Douglas, Sonja Morgan, Lindsay Lohan, and more. The talent will share the experiences they've had with their pets and reflect on the impact their pets have had on their lives.

"At Spot, the celebrities are usually cats and dogs," said Trey Ferro, CEO at Spot. "With Cameo as our partner, we get to break the social feed with Hollywood's top talent shining the spotlight on how important it is to help protect a pet's health."

Spot Pet Insurance, a rapidly growing digital-first pet insurance provider, provides plans with pet-centric coverage and first-class service to their community. Spot believes a big part of pet parenting depends on learning habits that have a positive impact on the health of pets. One of those habits is to help provide their pets with the products they need to live healthier, happier, today. Spot provides cat insurance and dog insurance plan options for illnesses and accidents, which reimburse eligible costs for covered conditions.

Ready to continue their exponential growth and share their mission to create communities of healthier pet families with the world, Spot has teamed up with Cameo for Business. Cameo for Business, Cameo's B2B platform, enables brands and businesses of all sizes to directly access talent for their marketing campaigns and events. In addition, Cameo for Business drives brand awareness and converts customers through streamlined contracting and relationships and data-backed recommendations, connecting brands with the right celebrities for their custom content and bespoke campaigns.

In tapping Cameo for Business, Spot will have the opportunity to test both creative messaging and talent names and faces to see where their audience is resonating strongest. Cameo for Business helped Spot develop the creative concepts, select talent in a data-driven way, and will be managing the launch of the campaign.

"Over the last year, Cameo for Business has proven itself to be a successful marketing lever for businesses of all sizes," said Cameo VP of Growth, Marty Pesis. "We're excited to continue helping brands like Spot build full funnel marketing campaigns alongside our growth marketing partner at SWIDIA and leveraging our data-driven approach to find talent that will authentically resonate with their audiences."

The star-studded campaign will launch beginning in April, and the content is sure to command attention and make a strong impression on their target audience.

About Spot Pet Services, LLC: Spot Pet Services, LLC is an insurance producer founded in West Palm Beach, Fl, that offers products nationwide. Spot offers plan options that include Accident-Only and Accident & Illness pet insurance. Spot provides insurance plan options, communications, and employees that support humans in forming the best relationship with their pets over a long, healthy life together. Pre-existing conditions are not covered. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions may apply. For all terms and conditions visit spotpetins.com/sample-policy. Preventive Care reimbursements are based on a schedule. Accident and Illness coverage reimbursements are based on the invoice. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout. Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ). Insurance plans are marketed and produced by Spot Insurance Services, LLC. (NPN # 19246386).

