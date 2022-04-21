Scotch Cushion Lock Protective Wrap delivers proven packing protection without the guilt of plastic all in one simple, efficient product

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotch™ Brand today announced the roll-out of its latest packaging innovation made from 100% recycled paper, Scotch™ Cushion Lock™ Protective Wrap. A sustainable alternative to plastic cushion wrap, Cushion Lock is an expanding paper wrap that offers nested protection to immobilize packaged items while on the move, no matter how bumpy the transit process may be.

Scotch Cushion Lock Protective Wrap (PRNewswire)

Proven to protect, this innovative wrap expands by up to 60 times its original volume to fill packing boxes efficiently and effectively, eliminating the need for additional packing supplies typically required to secure and stabilize contents. Upon arrival at its destination, Cushion Lock can be easily recycled in a curbside recycling bin.

"3M applies science to life, developing innovative solutions for the world's challenges. In developing Cushion Lock, we set out to reinvent packaging. Plastic bubble has been a trusted shipping solution for decades. We wanted to create a product that replicates the protective and cushioning qualities of plastic bubble while eliminating the need for plastic. Cushion Lock is a curbside recyclable product that expands, protects and cushions shipping products," said Mark Copman, 3M president, stationery and office supplies division.

Cushion Lock easily tears by hand and its advanced self-locking technology readily fastens to itself, no scissors or tape needed to cut and secure. Simply pull Cushion Lock from the roll to expand it, wrap it around the item in a 360-degree fashion, tear the paper off the roll by hand, and place the wrapped item into box for nested and protected shipping, moving or storage. The Scotch Brand product development team rigorously tested Cushion Lock to ensure it successfully protects fragile items during the handling and transportation process.

A 1,000-foot Cushion Lock roll ideal for high volume shipping needs was introduced last fall at select office supply retailers and a convenient 30-foot-long roll for those with occasional shipping needs is now available at Target, Staples, and Amazon, with more retailers to come this year.

Cushion Lock stores flat on the roll, using up to 80% less storage space compared to traditional plastic cushion wrap. In addition, each 1,000-foot roll of Cushion Lock offsets up to nine pounds of plastic compared to traditional cushion wrap solutions, making the product well-positioned to help 3M reach its goal of reducing dependence on virgin fossil-based plastic by 125 million pounds by 2025.

For more information about Cushion Lock, visit www.scotchbrand.com/cushionlock

