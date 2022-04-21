Pro-Police Grassroots Organization Releases 2022 Voter Guide Ahead of Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-police grassroots political organization American Police Officers Alliance has just released their updated Voter Guide for the 2022 election season. Available to download for free on their website, the Voter Guide outlines national trends and election-related issues for citizens that want to restore law and order and elect pro-police officials in this coming election cycle.

The major issues outlined in the 2022 Voter Guide are Illegal Immigration, Refunding the Police, and Police Oversight Boards. American Police Officers Alliance has been tracking these issues for years across the country and believe this could be a critical election in controlling and even reversing these dangerous trends.

"Your vote means more now than ever before! 2022 is proving to be an extremely important year, and many citizens are tired of hearing the dangerous rhetoric against our police. Huge changes can be made at local and state levels, especially when choosing your representatives. So remember where you stand on issues that directly affect police officers when you head to the polls," Mr. Daniel Stuebs, a representative of the organization, said in a statement.

The mission of American Police Officers Alliance is to help elect local leaders who respect and understand the decisions police officers are forced to make each day, and will fight for their rights and ensure that police officers are receiving the support, tools, training, and compensation they need and deserve so they can remain safe as they protect us.

These election cycles are a great opportunity for our organization to raise awareness and gain traction for law enforcement causes at the grassroots level. To help our members and readers navigate important issues during these election cycles, we compile a voter guide ahead of every major election. This guide will help potential voters navigate through the positions of individual candidates accordingly.

