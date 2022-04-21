Medicx Health Is Expanding New Analytics Unit Talent

Medicx promotes Chad Gottfrid to Chief Revenue Officer and welcomed two new positions to further expand its new analytics business unit talent.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Health is proud to announce the promotion of Chad Gottfrid to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and the hiring of John Klodnicki, Business Development Team Lead, and John Flemming, Director of Strategic Consulting.

Chad Gottfrid, Chief Revenue Officer, Medicx Health (PRNewswire)

Chad joined the company in 2020 as the Vice President of Sales. Since then, Chad has worked to expand sales team, build relationships with clients, and structure our sales process. In his new role as CRO, Chad will remain responsible for all media sales, while also taking on the analytics business unit sales efforts.

Chad has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He started his career at Merck as a customer account representative and has since taken on multiple sales and sales leadership roles at several companies, including Catalina Health, PDR Network and Swoop.

John Klodnicki joins Medicx as a Business Development Team Lead, as a seasoned veteran in Pharma data and analytics sales. John will focus on selling the new Medicx suite of data and analytical products and services, including AdLift Rx, Medicx Profiler, data subscriptions and other custom analytics. He will also be responsible for building and leading the new business development team.

John joins us after previously working at companies such as Analytical Wizards (recently acquired by Definitive Healthcare), Veeva/Crossix, Janssen/J&J, IBM, IMS Health/IQVIA and NDCHealth/Symphony Health.

John Flemming joins Medicx as a Director of Strategic consulting, where he will lead project execution, provide ongoing customer service to clients, and provide strategic guidance and input on Medicx analytics offerings.

John has over 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, previously having worked at Symphony Health, IQVIA, and with large Pharma clients, Payers and Health Systems in understanding patient outcomes and HCP strategies.

"As we continue to build our data and analytics offerings, we are also building a world-class team" said Eric Trepanier, EVP and GM. "Through Chad's leadership as CRO, and the addition of John Klodnicki and John Flemming to the team, we will continue to offer compelling value and highly differentiated insights to our clients with our analytics products."

This team expansion will empower Medicx to continue the development and growth of its analytics product suite, including AdLift Rx and Medicx Profiler, and deliver strong differentiated value to its pharma and healthcare clients.

About Medicx Health

Medicx Health provides commercialization of data and analytics software and services that enable pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to better profile, plan, target and engage with target patients and HCPs to maximize the value of marketing investments. To learn more visit www.medicxhealth.com.

Medicx Media Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medicx Media Solutions) (PRNewswire)

