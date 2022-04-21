KPMG joins CDP as an Accredited Solutions Provider

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP has earned accreditation by CDP and will be joining the silver climate change consultancy partner network in the U.S., a significant recognition of the quality and insights-led work the firm is doing to advance ESG transformation. This accreditation is a meaningful achievement for the firm as it continues to support companies in implementing ambitious sustainability practices.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system used by over 13,000 companies and 1,100 cities, states, and regions globally; and is backed by investors with assets of $110 trillion. CDP accredits environmental service providers who can support companies in all aspects of their environmental journey, from climate-related scenario analysis to designing a strategy for a water-secure and deforestation-free future.

KPMG IMPACT solutions are both holistic and practical, guiding companies to drive sustainable innovation and gain a competitive edge. With expertise across issues including decarbonization, reporting, sustainable finance and more, the KPMG IMPACT teams work side-by-side companies throughout each step of their ESG transformations. Applying industry experience, data-driven technology and global relationships, KPMG IMPACT helps businesses unlock ESG opportunities to enhance trust, mitigate risk and create new value.

In every aspect of its ESG commitments, from reducing environmental footprint to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture, KPMG is prioritizing transparency and will continue to evolve, adapt, and innovate to have greater impact. As an accredited provider, KPMG U.S. will leverage its experience to help companies needing guidance and support to improve their disclosures to CDP. As a solutions provider, the firm will work with other companies to identify and address gaps in their environmental performance and take action towards a sustainable future.

Katherine Blue, IMPACT ESG Advisory Leader, KPMG US said:

"It's a pleasure for KPMG to be recognized as an accredited CDP silver climate change consultancy provider and join CDP's network of solutions providers. Like CDP, at KPMG, we believe having the right data and insights for accurate climate disclosure is vital to any company's strategy for effectively reducing carbon emissions, addressing climate risk and opportunity, and enabling a sustainable business strategy."

Paul Robins, Head of Corporate Partnerships, CDP commented:

"The addition of KPMG into our network of accredited solutions providers will bring highly valued expertise to the thousands of companies using CDP to disclose their environmental data and support them to implement leading actions to manage their risks and reduce their impacts. We are confident that KPMG's capabilities will be useful, and we are glad to accredit them as a valued, high-quality service provider."

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 145 countries and territories and has close to 236,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states, and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda, and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

