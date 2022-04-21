HUM Nutrition Continues Sustainability Initiative - 1 Prevents 2 - Preventing 50 Million+ Plastic Bottles from reaching the Ocean by 2025

100% of HUM Nutrition bottles will be made from

Prevented Ocean Plastic by the end of 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, innovative wellness brand HUM Nutrition continues its commitment to prevent the equivalent of 50 million+ plastic bottles from entering the ocean and eliminate all single-use plastic by 2025.

Founded in 2012, HUM Nutrition's mission is to make people feel good in their skin and bodies from the inside out with clinically proven nutrients. HUM's commitment to positive change extends to protecting the environment we all thrive on.

HUM's transition to using only upcycled plastic in the production of bottles is on schedule to be complete by year-end, when every HUM bottle will be made from Prevented Ocean Plastic™. To date, the 1 Prevents 2™ initiative has already prevented the equivalent of over 12MM+ half-liter water bottles from entering the ocean.

Prevented Ocean Plastic™ is littered plastic that is upcycled into packaging that can be recycled over and over again. Every time you buy 1 bottle of HUM made from 100% Prevented Ocean Plastic™, you prevent the equivalent of 2 plastic water bottles from entering our oceans. The traceable material also supports communities around the world where recycling infrastructures are lacking with vital income.

HUM plans to eliminate all single-use plastic by 2025. "Over 10 million metric tons of plastic waste entering the world oceans each year, and we wanted to do something about this to ensure that HUM's growth does not come at the expense of the environment. We decided to fully transition to Prevented Ocean Plastic™ as it actively reduces plastic pollution, eliminates the need of new plastic, benefits communities around the world, and has a lower carbon footprint compared to alternatives." says Walter Faulstroh, CEO and Co-Founder of HUM. "Despite all the logistical challenges we have been facing throughout the pandemic, we are proud to be one step closer to our goal of preventing 50M bottles from entering the ocean and eliminating all single-use plastic by 2025. While we've made progress, we realize there is much more to do, and we won't stop until all single-use packaging components are eliminated and we are fully integrated into a circular economy where no waste is generated, and everything is reused or recycled."

To achieve these goals, HUM has partnered with Ocean Cycle, a third-party certifying body; Bantam, a material recovery and distribution company; Prevented Ocean Plastic™ and, Alpha Packaging, which uses the upcycled raw material and turns it into a HUM bottle that can be fully recycled.

In addition to their Prevented Ocean Plastic™ initiative, HUM has continued their partnership with the Surfrider Foundation by hosting a beach cleanup on April 24th in Santa Monica, CA. To sign up please visit Evenbrite

For more information on HUM Nutrition's commitment to sustainability, please go to https://www.humnutrition.com/sustainability

