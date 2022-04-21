Hexaware Announces New Board Members with a Focus on Strengthening Operational Capabilities and Further Driving and Sustaining Accelerated Growth

ISELIN, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies ("Hexaware"), the next-generation digital company, continues to invest in strengthening its management capabilities, developing talent and growing its technical and operational capabilities to drive and sustain accelerated growth. The company expects to grow its revenue organically by more than 20% in 2022, which would make it one of the fastest growing technology companies in India.

New Hexaware Board Members

The company is pleased to appoint new and distinguished members to the Board of Directors who are prominent leaders in their respective fields. They include:

Michael W. Bender – Non-Executive Chairman and Senior Partner Emeritus of McKinsey & Company

Sandra Horbach – MD and Co-Head of U.S. Buyout & Growth at The Carlyle Group

Patrick McCarter – MD and Head of Global Technology at The Carlyle Group

Julius Genachowski – MD, U.S. Buyout at The Carlyle Group

Lucia Soares – MD and CIO, Global Investment Resources at The Carlyle Group

Neeraj Bharadwaj – MD, Asia Buyout at The Carlyle Group

Kapil Modi – MD, Asia Buyout at The Carlyle Group

Joseph McLaren Quinlan – Independent Director and former Deloitte CIO

Hexaware's CEO, R. Srikrishna, will continue to serve as Executive Director on the Board, while Milind Sarwate will continue in his role as Independent Director.

"I would like to welcome each board member to Hexaware. We continue to experience strong growth and believe the vast experience the new board members bring, as well as the strength of Carlyle's brand and its value creation expertise will enable us to further accelerate development and expand on our global customer base," said R. Srikrishna.

"Hexaware has played an important role in revolutionizing the IT services industry. I am excited to join the Hexaware board to help guide the team as the company embarks on its next phase of accelerated growth and expansion globally," said Michael Bender.

Hexaware's core strategic focus areas including building out its digital product engineering services through its Mobiquity product platform, expanding on its cloud transformation services for large global enterprises through its Amaze® platform, and growing its AI and business automation solutions services through its Tensai™ platform.

The company currently employs 25,000 employees globally across 18 countries and plans to add over 10,000 employees in 2022.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.