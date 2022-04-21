GWALTNEY® SUPPORTS ROC SOLID FOUNDATION FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

$50,000 Donation to Focus on the Organization's Play Defeats Cancer Tour, Playset and Ready Bag Initiatives

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves, Gwaltney® is partnering with Roc Solid Foundation for a fifth consecutive year to help support its mission to build hope for families facing pediatric cancer.

This year, the brand will donate $50,000 toward several Roc Solid Foundation initiatives, including sponsoring the organization's inaugural "Play Defeats Cancer Tour," which will build 30 playsets for families in 30 days across the country, with Gwaltney constructing one of the tour playsets for a family near Miami, Fla. in early May. As a part of the brand's Building On Hope campaign, from June through September, Gwaltney will provide three Roc Solid On Demand (ROD) playsets and three Play It Forward playsets to six families throughout the southeast. Additionally, the brand will participate in the organization's Ready Bag program by hosting a packing party to fill bags with comfort items and essentials for families requiring hospitalization.

"Gwaltney is excited to support various Roc Solid Foundation initiatives for the fifth year in a row," said Chris Braselton, brand manager for Gwaltney at Smithfield Foods. "By being a part of these programs, Gwaltney can continue to give back to our local communities and help families facing pediatric cancer."

Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Chesapeake, Va., has impacted thousands of families since its inception in 2009. It focuses on the power of play for kids diagnosed with pediatric cancer by surprising them with brand new backyard playsets and Ready Bags.

"This year, Gwaltney has helped us step up our efforts to love and serve families fighting pediatric cancer by supporting our 'Play Defeats Cancer Tour' and many of our other initiatives," said Roc Solid Foundation's Chief Play Officer Eric Newman. "This partnership has allowed us to continue our mission of providing hope for kids year after year, one playset or Ready Bag at a time."

About Gwaltney

Founded in 1870 by P.D. Gwaltney in Smithfield, Va., Gwaltney has made the promise to create delicious and affordable food. With a variety of bacon, hot dogs, lunchmeats and sausage, this dedication proves why Gwaltney Great Dogs are America's number one chicken franks and Gwaltney Great Bologna is America's number one chicken bologna. For more information and family recipes, visit www.GwaltneyFoods.com or follow us on Facebook. Gwaltney is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Roc Solid Foundation

Roc Solid Foundation builds hope for kids fighting cancer nationwide through the power of play. The organization distributes Ready Bags to families just after they hear the devastating news that their child has cancer, and then provides backyard playsets so kids have a safe place to play during treatment. Roc Solid currently partners with 85 children's hospitals to distribute Ready Bags, and playsets have been provided to thousands of kids fighting cancer in almost every state across the U.S. For more info, visit www.rocsolidfoundation.org .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

