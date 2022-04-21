FAVOR SEEKING FIRST-EVER CHIEF TACO OFFICER

Submissions now open for Favor's Chief Taco Officer, offering $10,000 to discover the best tacos across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Delivery , the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, today announced it is hiring its first-ever Chief Taco Officer. The company will pay one energetic, hungry, and social savvy Texan $10,000 to track down the best tacos across the state this summer.

As part of the Chief Taco Officer position, Favor will pay one dedicated Texan $10,000 to travel across Texas, taste-test tacos, and document their experience. Favor will also provide the food, accommodations, and transportation in each city, including wellness activities, like massages and yoga classes, as well as custom Favor swag and free Favor delivery for a year.

"Tacos are one of the top favored foods across all of the cities we serve throughout Texas," said Jag Bath, Favor CEO. "The history and culture behind one of the most iconic foods in the Lone Star State vary from city to city, and we're excited for our new Chief Taco Officer to discover some of the best and most authentic tacos out there."

All Texas residents over 21 years old are eligible to apply. To apply to be Favor's Chief Taco Officer, applicants must create and share a short video on why they should be Favor's Chief Taco Officer and submit a short form on Favor's Chief Taco Officer application page . The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 12, 11:59PM CT.

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor currently operates in more than 200 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners, who have delivered more than 55 million Favors to-date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

