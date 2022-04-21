Epiphan Video Connects the Video Conferencing and Broadcast Worlds with Microsoft Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphan Video, a global leader in video capture, streaming, and recording solutions, today announced Epiphan Connect™, a cloud-based tool that makes broadcast-quality live streaming more accessible through the convenience and familiarity of Microsoft Teams.

Epiphan Connect enables users to extract Teams participant feeds and bring them into any device or software capable of decoding the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming protocol. Users can display feeds up to 1080p and with isolated audio, mirroring what's achievable with professional broadcast workflows through the intuitive Epiphan Connect and Teams interfaces.

Professional broadcasts include elements like branded layouts, live switching, and dynamic titles and graphics – all elements necessary for creating compelling content. With Epiphan Connect, these capabilities are now possible through the convenience of Teams.

"These days we're all aware of the critical role video plays in keeping people engaged and informed, and there's a growing understanding that quality matters for those outcomes," says Nic Milani, Epiphan's VP of Marketing and Business Development. "We've heard from more and more organizations searching for a tool like Epiphan Connect that blends the best of both worlds: the convenience of video conferencing and the quality of professional broadcast."

"Epiphan Connect unlocks the full Microsoft Teams experience, giving people powerful new options for creating compelling content," says Aaron Linne, senior program manager, Microsoft Teams for Broadcasters at Microsoft. "In collaboration with Epiphan, we aim to offer an easier, more convenient way to create high-quality live and on-demand content, powered by Teams."

Achieving professional quality with familiar tools

The rise of hybrid and remote work has brought unprecedented demand for communication and collaboration solutions like Teams. Workers around the world use these platforms daily to connect and collaborate with colleagues and partners and interface with customers.

More and more organizations are using the same tools for one-to-many communications, whether it's an external broadcast like a webinar or an internal event such as a corporate town hall meeting. The prevalence of these applications has driven demand for a higher quality of output from video conferencing platforms – but without sacrificing the convenience of these tools.

Through a refined and intuitive interface, Epiphan Connect lets users extract as many as eight 1080p video feeds (at 30 frames per second) from any Teams meeting and one screen share. The tool leverages the SRT streaming protocol for end-to-end security and to enable high-quality, low-latency streaming over any given network.

"We saw an opportunity to make broadcast-quality production approachable to a wider audience," says Milani. "With its robust platform and millions of users, Microsoft Teams was the perfect fit for this. We're excited for this opportunity to collaborate with Microsoft and deliver on a shared vision."

Epiphan Connect will be available in late summer 2022. To learn more, please visit www.epiphan.com/connect .

About Epiphan Video

Epiphan Video empowers creators and businesses around the world to produce broadcast-quality content with intuitive, innovative, and trusted hardware and cloud services. Epiphan solutions see use in numerous verticals including education , live event production , corporate , government , and legal .

Epiphan Pearl Nano , Pearl Mini , and Pearl-2 video production systems are reliable, versatile, easy to use, and fully remote controllable through Epiphan Cloud , giving organizations and individuals the tools to broadcast without barriers. Epiphan also offers a suite of portable, USB-based frame grabbers , enabling users to capture signals from nearly any video source.

