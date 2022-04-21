Convergence to Participate in "Bridging Across Generations" Event During National Week of Conversation

Convergence Chief Executive Officer David Eisner will join Encore.org Founder and CEO Marc Freedman, Bridge USA CEO Manu Meel and Millennial Action Project CEO Layla Zaidane in a discussion that will examine how generational divides contribute to political division in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergence Center for Policy Resolution, a nonprofit leader in bridging divides and finding collaborative solutions to intractable issues, today announced it will co-host a discussion on how generational divides relate to the current state of polarization in U.S. politics. The event takes place during the fifth annual "National Week of Conversation," which is powered by the #ListenFirst Coalition of 400+ organizations, America Talks Co-creators and bridge building community allies. Panelists leading the "Bridging Across Generations" discussion include Convergence Chief Executive Officer David Eisner; Marc Freedman, President, CEO and Founder of Encore.org; Manu Meel, CEO of Bridge USA; and Layla Zaidane, President and CEO of the Millennial Action Project.

Convergence Center for Policy Resolution (PRNewswire)

"While often paid less attention to than other sources of discord in American politics, a lack of conversation and understanding between generations is a significant contributor to the culture of toxic polarization that has come to define our democracy," Eisner said. "Bridging generational gaps to seek common ground is immensely important if we are to overcome the challenges we face today, and I am delighted to be joining the other panelists to engage in this important conversation."

During the discussion, the participants will explore the role that age demographics have on political division in the U.S. and how the conversation might be shifted to resolve conflict and create better outcomes. The group will address questions such as:

How do younger and older groups differ on such issues as religion and politics?

How do different age groups feel about Cancel Culture?

Does being "Woke" mean the same thing at different ages?

How has the pandemic affected age groups differently?

How do we prevent overgeneralizing and speaking about individual age groups as if they are monolithic?

When examining age diversity in the U.S., the discussion comes at a unique moment in the country's history. According to a recent study published by The Stanford Center on Longevity, for the first time there are comparable numbers of people in every age group, from birth through their 70s. And yet, Americans still live in a highly age-graded and age-segregated society. Creating more opportunities for people of different ages to interact with each other in the course of daily life will be an integral part of supporting intergenerational programs that help people understand each other and learn how to work together.

"It's imperative that Americans of all ages communicate with one another and figure out a way to work together," said Encore.org's Freedman. "It is time that we stop the blame game that has recently defined the generational discourse and move toward constructive dialogues that solve problems rather than create them."

The event will take place on April 25, 2022, from 1:30pm – 2:30pm ET. To register for the upcoming event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridging-across-generations-national-week-of-conversation-tickets-305971889157?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

To learn more about Convergence's ongoing bridging work, visit www.convergencepolicy.org/projects.

About Convergence Center for Policy Resolution

Convergence is a national non-profit with locations in Washington, D.C. and the Bay Area that convenes individuals and organizations with divergent views to build trust, identify solutions and form alliances for action on issues of critical public concern. Learn more at: https://convergencepolicy.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Convergence Center for Policy Resolution