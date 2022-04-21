CFP Board Appoints Kevin Yea as Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) today announced Kevin Yea as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 2, after conducting a comprehensive national search. He succeeds Roger Myers, CPA, who will be retiring after more than 10 years of service overseeing CFP Board's finance, information technology, office operations and marketing functions.

"We thank Roger for the significant contributions he made to CFP Board's growth during his tenure and wish him the very best in this next phase of his life," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Kevin comes to CFP Board with significant experience in the financial planning profession, having worked alongside CFP® professionals during his time as a private investment manager and as CFO at a nationally recognized investment advisory firm. I look forward to working closely with him on executing against our strategic priorities to help move the financial planning profession forward."

Yea will be based in CFP Board's Washington, D.C. headquarters where he will lead all financial activities of CFP Board, including finance, accounting, budgeting, enterprise risk management information technology, and office administration and facilities. In this position, Yea will serve as key business partner to the CEO and the Board of Directors, and he will be responsible for collaborating with other members of the executive leadership team to execute the organization's strategic priorities and generate revenue growth. He will report directly to Kevin R. Keller, CAE.

"I first learned of CFP® certification in 2004 when I joined an investment and financial planning firm, where I found my CFP® professional colleagues to be insightful and impactful. My decision to pursue the CFO position at CFP Board was made after considering my rich experiences with CFP® professionals as well as the tremendous opportunities before CFP Board and the financial planning profession," said Yea. "I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that combines a passion for public service with its mission to advance competent and ethical financial planning for the benefit of CFP® professionals and consumers."

Yea joins CFP Board from Ashoka, the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs with more than 30 global offices, where he served as CFO and Treasurer. Prior to Ashoka, Yea was an advisor and CFO at Keel Point, a SEC-registered investment advisory and financial planning firm. Before making the switch to wealth management, he worked in the assurance and advisory practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he provided auditing services for public and private companies. He also co-founded Pencil Joy, an illustration company to inspire people to share moments through art and stories.

Yea holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 92,000 people in the United States. Visit CFP.net for more information.

