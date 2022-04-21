Amerit Fleet Solutions Partners with ZEVx to Electrify Fleet Vehicles

PHOENIX and WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerit Fleet Solutions announced today that they have partnered with ZEVx to electrify vehicles by providing BEV (battery electric vehicle) fleet vehicle conversions and post conversion warranty support throughout North America.

As a ZEVx Authorized Service Partner (ASP), Amerit Fleet Solutions will be trained and certified to ZEVx standards for the Athena program, which provides combustion engine to electric conversion and on-going support of Class 2-4 commercial vehicles. Athena – the fastest path to electrification for commercial fleets – brings new life to existing assets, uses trusted and proven industry components, and is typically completed in a 1 to 2 day turnaround in a certified shop.

Dan Williams, CEO of Amerit Fleet Solutions notes: "As part of our commitment to facilitate and support rapid adoption of EVs across the US, Amerit Fleet Solutions is pleased to partner with technology innovators such as ZEVx to bring low-cost electric vehicle solutions to commercial fleets. Our partnership with ZEVx complements our comprehensive strategy for providing industry leading EV Services by tapping into the deep technical expertise and many years of experience our staff has in fleet vehicle service and support".

"Amerit Fleet Solutions' is ideally suited to provide nationwide support to our fleet customers. This partnership helps accelerate Amerit's move into EV services while also bringing immediate scale and support capabilities to our customers.", advises Michael Mayfield, SVP of ZEVx Services and Support. "The synergies between our Companies will be easily developed, enhanced, and continuously managed to ensure a seamless service experience."

ZEVx is an Arizona based Company with deep engineering roots that strives to be the worldwide leader in electrification for light and medium duty fleet vehicles. ZEVx's proprietary powertrain (batteries and drive motor) configuration and rapid conversion turnaround of existing fleet vehicles will accelerate EV adoption globally and provide customers the support infrastructure, fleet services and knowledge they need to transform fleet operations to meet sustainability goals. ZEVx's primary mission is to enable EV participation across the existing automotive and mobility ecosystem and support fleets through their electrification journey while scaling through democratized partnerships and making the 'dream' of EV accessible to all.

Amerit's team of fleet maintenance professionals leverage a nationwide infrastructure paired with internal combustion engine, electric and alternative fuel expertise, to provide custom-built maintenance programs to fleets across the country. Our team of highly skilled and certified technicians provide maintenance and repair services to over 165,000 vehicles today, improving fleet uptime, safety, and reliability.

Amerit's comprehensive and innovative service solutions, paired with a customized approach driven by core values of partnership and integrity, deliver peace-of-mind to clients while keeping their assets on the road, anywhere across the country. For more information, please visit ameritfleetsolutions.com.

