Altar'd State announces new chief marketing officer and two key promotions

National fashion retailer hires Cristina Ceresoli and promotes Dana Seguin and Nicole Sewall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altar'd State, a rapidly growing multi-brand women's fashion retailer with 156 locations throughout the United States, welcomes Cristina Ceresoli as chief marketing officer of Altar'd State, AS Revival and Tullabee . Additionally, the company has promoted Dana Seguin to brand president of Arula and Nicole Sewall to senior vice president of Vow'd .

Nicole Sewall, senior vice president of Vow’d (PRNewswire)

"I'm looking forward to applying my omni-channel experience to grow brand awareness and sales at Altar'd State," said Ceresoli. "Working for a purpose-driven company with strong female leaders like Dana and Nicole is a dream come true."

Ceresoli joins Altar'd State after working with Chico's FAS, Express, Victoria's Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch and Sapient Corporation, and has served as an adjunct professor at Parsons School of Design.

Seguin and Sewall have more than 40 years of combined experience in the retail and fashion industry, specifically handling brand development, merchandising, communications and marketing for a variety of well-known brands.

In previous roles, Seguin worked on brands like Spanx, American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie and Chico's FAS, and is credited with leading the creation and launch of the Aerie Real advertising campaign promoting body positivity for women of all sizes. She previously served as the senior vice president, chief marketing officer of Altar'd State. Sewall previously was general merchandising manager of Anthropologie Apparel and managing director of BHLDN before joining Altar'd State in 2019 to conceive and launch the company's bridal extension, Vow'd.

"We're delighted to welcome Cristina as our new CMO. Her industry experience and vision will help drive our continued success across brands," said Aaron Walters, chairman and CEO of Altar'd State. "Elevating Dana and Nicole makes perfect sense as we continue to evolve and grow as a curated shopping experience at the intersection of fashion and community."

Most recently, the company announced the addition of Joergen Scheuer-Larsen as chief information officer.

About Altar'd State, Vow'd and Arula

Altar'd State is a rapidly growing women's fashion brand with 123 Altar'd State stores, 25 Arula boutiques, six Vow'd boutiques and two Tullabee boutiques in 38 states. The stores feel like a sanctuary—a place of beauty from the inside out. From welcoming experiences and warm associates to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Altar'd State is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. The Vow'd wedding brand is focused on the belief that every bride deserves a beautifully crafted dress and accessories at an honest price, and a shopping experience that is uncomplicated and fun. The Arula brand focuses on catering to women sizes 10-24, providing a curated shopping destination at the intersection of fashion and community. Online retail experiences for the brands are offered at altardstate.com , arula.com and vowdweddings.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

Tombras

lmansfield@tombras.com

865.599.9968

Arula Brand President Dana Seguin (PRNewswire)

"I'm looking forward to applying my omni-channel experience to grow brand awareness and sales at Altar'd State,” said Cristina Ceresoli, CMO (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altar’d State