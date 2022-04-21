AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Podium Presentation on Use of DSUVIA® for Plastic Surgery Procedures at The Aesthetic Meeting 2022

HAYWARD, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), ("AcelRx"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced an upcoming podium presentation on DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg) which will be presented at the annual meeting of The Aesthetic Society®, "The Aesthetic Meeting 2022", held from April 20 -24 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Hisham Seify, MD, PhD, FACS will present efficacy and safety data on the use of DSUVIA for both "awake" cosmetic procedures as well as for general anesthesia plastic surgery procedures. All data derive from patient cases at the Newport Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery's center and AcelRx provided support for one of the trials from which data will be presented. Dr. Seify is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the past-president of the Orange County Society of Plastic Surgeons. In addition to being in private practice in Newport Beach CA, Dr. Seify is also Associate Clinical Professor at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine.

Session Title: Scientific Paper Session

Presentation Title: Improved Patient Experience and Opioid Minimalization in Outpatient Plastic Surgery Procedures Using a Sufentanil Sublingual Tablet

Session Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Session Time: 9:15 am – 9:22 am Pacific Daylight Time

About DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg)

DSUVIA®, known as DZUVEO® in Europe, is indicated for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. DSUVIA was designed to provide rapid analgesia via a non-invasive route and to eliminate dosing errors associated with intravenous (IV) administration. DSUVIA is a single-strength solid dosage form administered sublingually via a single-dose applicator (SDA) by healthcare professionals. Sufentanil is an opioid analgesic previously only marketed for IV and epidural anesthesia and analgesia. The sufentanil pharmacokinetic profile, when delivered sublingually, avoids the high peak plasma levels and short duration of action observed with IV administration. DZUVEO has been approved by the European Medicines Agency and AcelRx's European commercialization partner, Aguettant, will market the drug in Europe.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and several product candidates, including the following: Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S. being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings; two pre-filled, ready-to-use syringes of ephedrine and phenylephrine licensed for the U.S. from Aguettant; Niyad™ (nafamostat mesylate), a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit; and, LTX-608 for the potential treatment of COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pancreatitis. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

