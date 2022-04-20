The Tabernacle Choir and Azamara® Collaborate to Support Ongoing Relief Efforts of CARE, International Rescue Committee, and American Red Cross

This unique opportunity will donate 100% of the posted sales price (excluding any fees and commissions*) from two Baltic cruises to help victims of conflict, famine, and disease

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square—the renowned 360-member volunteer chorus—and Azamara—the leading cruise line in Destination Immersion® experiences—have joined together to invite worldwide travelers with compassionate desires to help victims of conflict, famine, disease, and other crises in a way that fosters humanitarian relief and peace. In the face of global humanitarian crises like the conflict in Ukraine and drought in Africa among others, this charitable collaboration will donate 100% of the posted sales price (excluding any fees and commissions*) from two Baltic cruises to CARE, the International Rescue Committee, and the American Red Cross to alleviate suffering around the world.

Due to scheduling challenges from the pandemic, The Tabernacle Choir was forced to cancel its long-planned Nordic tour. With the help of Azamara, the Choir has turned this cancellation into a remarkable charitable opportunity. Azamara will offer two cruises (a seven-night and a five-night voyage, starting June 17 and June 24, 2022, respectively) visiting ports in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Germany aboard the Azamara Pursuit—the ship the Choir had originally reserved for travel during its tour. Anyone booking either cruise can support the work of the three charities while enjoying the beauty of the Nordic countries and traveling with the hospitality of Azamara. Guests can also choose to book both cruises for a total of twelve nights aboard the Azamara Pursuit, without repeating any ports throughout the Baltic voyage.

One hundred percent of the posted sales price (excluding any fees and commissions*) from the cruise bookings will be distributed equally between three non-profit charities: CARE, an international humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting global poverty, achieving social justice, and fighting for the equality of women and girls around the world; the International Rescue Committee, an organization working in more than 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities to help those affected by conflict and natural disasters to survive, recover, and rebuild their lives; and the American Red Cross, an organization providing international humanitarian aid and support to communities in crises around the world. These charities were chosen due to their commitment to providing lifesaving aid to those displaced by ongoing global conflict, as well as those affected by poverty and natural disasters around the world. Guests who book these sailings will enjoy Azamara's immersive cruising experience while also contributing to worthy global causes.

"We are pleased to use this opportunity to honor the sacred directive to love our neighbors," said Mike Leavitt, President of The Tabernacle Choir. "We are enormously grateful to be able to assist CARE, the International Rescue Committee, and the American Red Cross in bringing much-needed aid to those suffering worldwide and express our sincere thanks to Azamara for working with us to create this charitable cruise opportunity."

The first of the two cruises will depart from Stockholm, Sweden on June 17, 2022, for a seven-night journey through the Nordics, with stops in Finland, Poland, Germany, and Denmark. Guests who book this voyage will have the unique experience of spending the summer solstice at sea aboard the Azamara Pursuit. Travelers interested in diving deeper into the destination of Norway can enjoy a five-night sailing departing from Copenhagen, Demark on June 24, 2022, and stopping in Norwegian cities including Bergen, Stavanger, and Arendal, ending in the capital, Oslo. A 12-day cruise option which includes both itineraries is available.

"We are proud to be partnering with The Tabernacle Choir to do our part in aiding global communities in need," said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. "We are committed to connecting our guests with the people and destinations of the world, so we understand the importance of helping refugees across the globe receive the care and resources they need."

Pricing for these charitable sailings start at $999 per guest, plus taxes and fees. To book, please visit www.azamara.com/charitycruises or call 855-AZAMARA (292-6272).

* For each purchase of a 7-day, a 5-day, or a combined 12-day Baltic cruise on the Azamara Pursuit, departing on June 17, 2022 (7-day or 12-day cruises) or on June 24, 2022 (5-day cruise), Azamara will donate to The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square the posted sales price less credit card fees of up to 3.5%, and for certain transactions, up to 25% in travel agent commissions. Taxes and port fees are not included in the posted sales price. The Choir pledges, grants and will distribute 100% of the funds received from Azamara, in equal parts, to the American Red Cross, CARE, and the International Rescue Committee. For more information about the humanitarian work of these organizations, visit www.redcross.org, www.care.org, and www.rescue.org. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a section 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Bookings for these cruises are not available for purchase in Alabama or Hawaii until May 5, 2022.

No portion of the sales price is tax-deductible.

About The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square:

The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square can be heard weekly as part of the Music & the Spoken Word broadcast. This 30-minute program is the world's longest continuing network broadcast and currently airs on over 2,000 radio, TV, cable, and satellite stations worldwide. The 360-voice Choir and accompanying Orchestra at Temple Square are active recording artists with their own recording label which has released over 100 CDs, DVDs, books, and other products since 2003. Their most recent album, Christmas Best, was ranked the #1 Classical Album by Billboard® Magazine upon its release. This is the Choir and Orchestra's 15th album to achieve this recognition. The Choir has an expanding digital first strategy with an active presence on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, Azamara Journey® and its newest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

About CARE:

Founded in 1945, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE has more than seven decades of experience helping people prepare for disasters, providing lifesaving assistance when a crisis hits, and helping communities recover after the emergency has passed. CARE places special focus on women and children, who are often disproportionately affected by disasters. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

About International Rescue Committee:

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter and Facebook.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the United States' blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

