REALOGY TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON MAY 12, 2022

MADISON, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, will host an investor day on May 12, 2022. The meeting will consist of presentations by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer and treasurer, and Melissia McSherry, chief operating officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The presentations are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be followed by an investor question and answer session. During this event, the company will provide a long-term strategic and financial outlook.

The event will be webcast with limited in-person attendance by invitation only.

A live webcast of the event including all presentation material will be available on Realogy's Investor Relations Website. Investors can pre-register directly on the Realogy Investor Relations Website at realogy2022investorday.q4ir.com or at www.realogy.com under "Investors". A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Investor Contacts: Media Contacts: Alicia Swift Trey Sarten (973) 407-4669 (973) 407-2162 alicia.swift@realogy.com trey.sarten@realogy.com



Danielle Kloeblen Gabriella Chiera (973) 407-2148 (973) 407-5236 danielle.kloeblen@realogy.com Gabriella.Chiera@realogy.com

