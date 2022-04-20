Nintex Partner Program Earns 5-Star Rating from CRN for Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognition for Nintex channel partner program for the technology industry and Joe Peterson named a 2022 CRN® Channel Chief

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the Nintex Partner Program with a 5-Star rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide, and named Joe Peterson, Nintex's Vice President of Channel Sales and Strategy, to CRN's Channel Chiefs list for 2022.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex) (PRNewswire)

To learn more about the Nintex Partner Program visit: https://partner.nintex.com/

The Nintex Partner Program is comprised of more than 1,000 consulting and ISV partners around the world with wide and deep expertise in process intelligence, workflow automation, robotic process automation and document automation. Nintex partners work with public and private sector organizations in every industry to discover, automate and optimize a wide range of business processes with the powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.

"Nintex partners are industry experts who play a critical role in helping customers achieve their business goals," said Ben Brewer, Nintex's President of Sales, Marketing & Customer Success. "I want to congratulate Joe Peterson and the entire Nintex Partner organization for helping our global network of partners and technology specialists deliver modern digital business solutions to rapidly solve enterprise-wide process problems."

Honored for the fourth year in a row in 2022, Nintex's partner program offers comprehensive support and resources including pre-sales assistance, co-funded marketing campaigns, demonstration environments, technical training, sales training, referrals, an online partner portal, and more. Peterson was recognized as a 2022 CRN Channel Chief which identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

The annual CRN Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors like Nintex that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to drive growth and positive change.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said The Channel Company CEO Blaine Raddon. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

Companies in the Partner Program Guide are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

###

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith

Nintex

laetitia.smith@nintex.com

+64 21 154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nintex