New 750-seat high-speed passenger ferry, the largest and fastest of its class in the United States, commissioned to connect the Jersey Shore and NYC to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seastreak, a long standing leader for providing high-speed commuter ferry services connecting New York City and the Jersey Shore, is set to resume their service connecting New York City and Highlands, NJ to popular summer destinations in New England. Starting Memorial Day weekend, passengers will have the opportunity to travel with Seastreak to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. Not only is this route the longest passenger ferry journey operating within the United States, this year, the journey will occur aboard the largest and fastest high-speed passenger catamaran operating in the country, Courageous.

'Courageous' at dock in Highlands, NJ (PRNewswire)

At 157ft, Courageous is a couple feet longer than Seastreak's Commodore, which entered service in 2018 and previously held the title as the largest vessel in this class. "Courageous has a modified bow radius that will allow for more versatility with bow loading at different landings and the windows have been upgraded to the latest technology of insulated glass that will reduce the solar load of the cabin to provide a fog free experience." Said Brian Achille, Seastreak's Director of Engineering. "She also has 360 degree open-air views, two fully stocked bars, and specially designed engine and jet room noise insulation that provides a comfortable and quiet ride."

This season will be the 12th year that Seastreak provides service from New York City and Highlands, NJ to some of New England's most beautiful islands. "Historically, families looking to escape the city for a weekend and young professionals searching for a convenient getaway have been most interested in this route." Said James Barker, Seastreak Vice President. "There is something for everyone to enjoy on these islands. Beaches to explore, nightlife to check out, and charming villages with great shopping and dining." While there are 750 seats on board, Seastreak will be capping the number of passengers at 500 to facilitate a more luxurious travel experience. On board, there will be a full bar with a variety of dining options to choose from.

Built by Midship Marine shipyard in Harvey Louisiana, the vessel arrived to her home port of Highlands, NJ last December. Since then, Seastreak has utilized Courageous for weekday commuter service to New York City. The Courageous will make her debut trip to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard on May 27th. Service will continue into early September.

Seastreak's newest and largest vessel, 'Courageous' (PRNewswire)

