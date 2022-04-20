'Military Makeover with Montel' and Indiana Partner, Patrick Industries, Select Stupar Family from Michigan City, IN for its Next Makeover

'Military Makeover with Montel' and Indiana Partner, Patrick Industries, Select Stupar Family from Michigan City, IN for its Next Makeover

Highly decorated Army veteran and family will have their home fully updated through efforts of Military Makeover team, Patrick Industries, local businesses, and numerous volunteers

Those who wish to help, or simply be engaged throughout the process, are encouraged to follow Military Makeover on Instagram for most up-to-date information

INDIANAPOLIS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While on deployment in Mosul Iraq, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Michael Stupar was tasked with providing security for a recovery mission.

(PRNewswire)

As gunshots echoed all around, a convoy of injured Iraqi police officers approached seeking medical attention.

While providing first-aid to wounded Iraqi police officers, Stupar's team suddenly found themselves under fire. Stupar felt a sharp pain and realized he'd been shot. In terrible pain, but grateful to be alive, Stupar not only managed to secure medical care, but also saw a great deal more action having been deployed a total of four times.

Like many veterans though, the transition back home for Michael Stupar was challenging. He, along with his wife Crystal and two daughters recently moved to Michigan City, but complications from recent family tragedies along with health issues have made settling into a new home a difficult process.

Now, enter BrandStar's Military Makeover with Montel, where decorated veteran and host, Montel Williams, along with co-hosts Art Edmonds and Jennifer Bertrand, as well as Elkhart-based Patrick Industries, local businesses and numerous volunteers, will be working to provide the Stupar family with the home they truly deserve.

The process, which will begin this summer, includes replacing or refinishing bathrooms, flooring, furniture, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, AC, siding, storage, windows and more.

"I can think of few greater privileges than helping to provide such a worthy hero and his family the type of forever-home they so desire," says Montel Williams. "Everyone involved states that it is a highlight of their lives to be a part of the Military Makeover process."

"As we begin this initial phase," says BrandStar Founder & CEO Mark Alfieri, "our goal is to generate awareness throughout the state of Indiana to garner support from local businesses, volunteers and anyone who wishes to simply be part of this amazing process."

Indiana-based primary partner, Patrick Industries, having worked with Military Makeover before, is thrilled to be the Title Sponsor for the Q3 program.

"Patrick is delighted to partner with Military Makeover with Montel in Q3 and provide the needed resources to help update and transform the home of the Stupar family," says Andy Nemeth, CEO of Patrick Industries. "We strive to always put our customers, team members and community first and are committed to lending a helping hand in any way we can to make the dreams of the Stupar family come true."

To volunteer and receive announcements about Military Makeover with Montel, please visit militarymakeover.tv/beontheshow

Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people's lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com .

Military Makeover with Montel (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrandStar