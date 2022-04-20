MetaMedia Welcomes Premiere Cinemas and Fridley Theatres to its Network Adding Over 350 New Screens

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMedia, the world's first global entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues, today announced that Premiere Cinemas and Fridley Theatres will join its network.

"We're thrilled to partner with Fridley and Premiere as we continue to help usher in a content and technology renaissance for the cinema industry," said MetaMedia CEO Jason Brenek. "Where movie theatres have always been a mainstay of entertainment, now many cinema circuits are finding that with the MetaMedia network, they can also become centers for concerts, sports, faith-based, education, gaming, fan gatherings and other live events. Ultimately, our platform enables cinemas to evolve from being a part of a community, to the center of it."

In total, the two additional cinema circuits will add more than 350 movie screens to the MetaMedia network. Premiere Cinemas, which was one of the first cinemas to convert from 35 mm film to digital projectors and the first exhibitor to deploy cinemas without traditional projection booths, operates 266 screens across 18 theatres. Fridley Theatres, an Iowa-based exhibitor, operates 18 theatres and 98 screens.

"As an exhibitor that has always leveraged leading-edge technology to provide the most innovative cinematic experience possible, we are excited to adopt MetaMedia's game-changing technology" said Premiere Cinemas Chief Operating Officer Joel Davis. "We are eager to realize both the operational and expense efficiencies of MetaMedia's broadband delivery network as well as the new content opportunities that MetaMedia is helping us to have access to."

For nearly fifty years, Fridley Theatres has been at the forefront of the Iowa cinema industry, and MetaMedia's new technology will help us be continue to deliver new and exciting content to our audiences for another fifty more" said Fridley Theatres President Russell Vannorsdel. "With MetaMedia's technology we can look forward to providing even more of the best entertainment experiences for our guests."

As cinemas continue to see attendance rising above pre-pandemic levels, Premiere Cinemas and Fridley Theatres will join MetaMedia's revolutionary cloud-based network, which provides users with access to a variety of premium pre-recorded and live content from a number of content producers and distributors. Over the past year, MetaMedia delivered more than a hundred Bollywood, Japanese Anime and Hollywood Studio movies, premieres and fan events. This includes esports and concerts, involving BTS, Bon Jovi, Florida Georgia Line, Radiohead side project The Smile and more.

MetaMedia also maintains an exclusive partnership with Magic Screen, the world's first interactive platform for animated and live content. The groundbreaking technology, supported by industry leading partners, engages audiences and allows them to have individual, unscripted conversations with live-action and animated characters. It also allows thousands of people in multiple theatres and cities to simultaneously share the same experience, which is all controlled from one centralized location.

About MetaMedia

MetaMedia is the first global entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues around the world. Powered by Microsoft Azure, MetaMedia's cloud-based platform provides for the secure, rapid and cost-effective delivery of big-screen entertainment to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas and other commercial venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.metamedia.global .

About Premiere Cinemas

Texas-based Premiere Cinemas is among the nation's largest independent cinema circuits and is known for the state-of-the-art all digital multiplexes it has built throughout the South. Together with its in-house design and construction division, Premiere Development Corp., and its equipment supply division Premiere Projection Technologies, Premiere has positioned itself as a one-stop cinema shop handling all aspects of the cinema implementation initiative by focusing on innovation, aesthetics, and functionality and value. For more information, please visit www.pccmovies.com .

About Fridley Theatres

R.L. Fridley Theatres, Inc. was formed as an Iowa corporation in 1974 and operates 98 screens across its 18 theatres. For more information, please visit www.fridleytheatres.com .

