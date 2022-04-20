Core Hydration Teams Up with Hailee Steinfeld for New “Find Your Core” Campaign

Acclaimed Actress and Musician Partners with Leading Premium Water for its 2022 Find Your Balance Campaign

FRISCO, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Hydration , the premium water brand that delivers perfectly pH-balanced purified water, has teamed up with Golden Globe® and Academy Award®-nominated actor, multi-platinum recording artist and producer, Hailee Steinfeld, as the exclusive Core Hydration brand ambassador for its new 'Find Your Core' campaign.

Steinfeld will work with Core Hydration to showcase how she creates balance in her life, while also encouraging consumers to find their balance their way, whether it be hard core or easy core. Between recording new music, maintaining her physical and mental health, and spending time with friends and family, Steinfeld is the ideal collaborator for the brand.

The collaboration will kick off this week with the release of Core Hydration's latest campaign, which will include a new song from Steinfeld entitled "Coast." It will be available for pre-save and is now officially live, found here , with an exclusive 30-second clip featured in Core's commercial spot.

"I am excited to partner with Core Hydration on the 'Find Your Core' campaign," said Steinfeld. "Throughout my career, maintaining balance has been a key pillar, and it is refreshing to collaborate with a company that understands this importance."

Core Hydration's video spot featuring Steinfeld will be followed by a series of initiatives from retail to digital activations set to launch over the course of 2022.

Kelli Freeman, Vice President, Brand Marketing said, "Hailee truly understands the importance of staying balanced and hydrated during her busiest of days to ensure she's maintaining her mental and physical health and wellness. Hailee is on a mission to raise awareness about the importance of finding balance, making her an ideal ambassador for Core."

About Core Hydration:

Core Hydration is a premium water brand that is perfectly balanced to work in harmony with your body's natural pH. Ultra-purified and enhanced with electrolytes and minerals, Core Hydration has a balanced pH with bottles made from 100% recycled plastic uniquely designed for an active lifestyle.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $12 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

