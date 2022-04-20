BigID Launches Industry-First Customizable Named Entity Recognition Models

Introducing the First Customizable ML-Driven Classification for Accurate Data Insight At Scale

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced new advanced ML-driven capabilities, bringing customizable NLP classifiers to customers for faster time to insight, more accurate understanding of data, and data insight that makes sense for today's modern data challenges.

Customizable NER capabilities reduce costs, time, and resources across data classification and management - improving accuracy, reducing noise, and saving customers' time and money while accelerating time to insight.

With these models, organizations can get accurate results at scale, customized for their data challenges with capabilities that include:

Fine-tune existing NER classifiers for specific data environments

Create additional classifiers for new entity types

Extend NER classifier coverage for additional languages.

"This is a huge step forward to make it easier than ever to apply advanced ML to solve data challenges for all organizations," said Yehoshua Enuka, Head of Data Science at BigID. "Data meaning (and sensitivity) isn't a one size fits all solution - so customizing models based on the specific data environment gives our customers much faster, more meaningful, and more accurate results than they could achieve with pre-set classifiers."

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

