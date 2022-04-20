AUDIO UP TEAMS UP WITH GAMING METAVERSE PIONEER STAR ATLAS TO CREATE SCI-ADVENTURE PODCAST

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio Up is joining the metaverse. The award-winning audio entertainment brand has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with next-gen gaming metaverse Star Atlas. Later this year, Audio Up will unlock an original, scripted, sci-fi adventure podcast that will bring the Star Atlas metaverse and galactic marketplace to an audio storytelling format.

Star Atlas Logo (PRNewswire)

The eight-episode series, entitled Moon Station Six, is set inside an experimental prison in the far reaches of the Star Atlas universe and features both character and lore from the game as the basis for the series' narrative. Described as HBO's Oz meets 2001: A Space Odyssey, the series follows an android bounty hunter wrongfully convicted of a murder he did not commit. Created by Audio Up Chief Creative Officer Jimmy Jellinek, Moon Station Six will feature an original soundtrack along with NFT drops unlocking special features within the story, original music, and art.

"We're excited to partner with the great storytellers over at Audio Up to enhance and give voice to the lore of the Star Atlas Universe," said Michael Wagner, Co-Founder of Star Atlas and CEO of ATMTA, Inc. "We have an ambitious plan for our metaverse, and we look forward to working closely with one of the best podcast production studios to begin telling our rich and compelling story through this medium."

Star Atlas is a next-gen metaverse that looks to take the best of blockchain technology and real-time graphics technology to build a gaming experience built to last millennia. As a grand strategy game centered around space exploration, Star Atlas will feature territorial conquest, political domination, a robust in-game economy with player-owned assets and the ability to earn real-world financial rewards – and plenty more. Since last year, the company has brought many unique NFT products to market, including playable ships, that have allowed Star Atlas to generate over $175 million in revenue. There are several major game releases scheduled for 2022, including a web-based mini-game and a full production release known as the Volant Studio Showroom, which will be presented using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite – providing cinematic quality video game visuals.

"Building inside the Star Atlas metaverse is truly a unique opportunity for the world of audio storytelling and Audio Up," said Audio Up founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt. "Collectively, we've already crafted groundbreaking musical activations; their most recent NFT offerings utilized our ability to write and produce music with top tier talent and our next phase will be adding a layer of fiction and world building. Contemplating the world of metaverse storytelling and immersive audio is a challenge that we are excited to dive into."

Since its April 2020 launch, Audio Up has worked to seamlessly blend the IP of the future with podcasts, audio books, and songs in a strategy that has the fast-rising company on a trajectory to completely transform the podcast & audio media space in 2022. Attracting top tier talent across all aspects of the entertainment business from platinum hit makers like 24kGoldn and Machine Gun Kelly, to top television personalities Anthony Anderson, Jason Alexander, and Academy Award winning producer Michael Sugar, Audio Up has become a go to destination for A-List talent to create daring and visionary new work. In less than two years, the company has become one of the fastest growing movers across all media, and the golden age of audio has allowed them to move nimbly and successfully during one of the most challenging times in recent memory due to Covid-19. Nevertheless, CEO Jared Gutstadt and his veteran team were able to persevere and thrive under the intense pressure to build a business that is now thriving. Over the course of the last two years, Audio Up has impressively secured an array of partnerships and strategic alliances with satellite radio giant Sirius XM Satellite Radio, music, film, and television management giant Range Media Partners, MGM Studios, Primary Wave, and Warner Records among many others.

Pablo Quiroga, Co-Founder of Star Atlas and Chief Revenue Officer of ATMTA, Inc., concluded, "After working with Jared and his team on this unique podcast experience over the last few months, I feel we've discovered a future where web3 content creation will become multimedia experience and an integral part of the industry. Our vision of Star Atlas has always been one where users experience content in a variety of ways, from our upcoming 3D Ship Showroom to our web-based browser experience. We lead the industry in this category, and this is just the beginning with Audio Up."

ABOUT AUDIO UP

Audio Up is a podcast content production studio, housing a world of infinite, audio-based properties. Headed by Audio Up CEO and Adweek's 2020 Podcast Innovator of the Year and Podcast Producer of the Year recipient, Jared Gutstadt (formerly of the Jingle Punks), Audio Up is building an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. Their fictional scripted podcasts include a Marvel-like universe of musicals, where the records themselves become the story foundation. With these groundbreaking properties, Audio Up's goal is to create a new and innovative form of IP, and bring audio blockbusters to life. Current scripted properties include the 2021 Webby nominee Make It Up As We Go with Scarlett Burke, Miranda Lambert, Lindsay Ell, and other huge country entertainment; recent Webby honoree for Best Limited Entertainment Series Podcast Halloween in Hell with Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn, and iann dior; and Strawberry Spring, the first ever adaptation of the classic short story by Stephen King, which was the number one trending podcast globally upon release, starring Garrett Hedlund and Milo Ventimiglia. Other current podcast properties include the riveting top 20 crime podcast Where The Bodies Are Buried, Michael Cohen's new chart-topping podcast Mea Culpa, and recent Webby honoree in Podcasts: Interview/Talk Show, Going to Bed with Garcelle with Garcelle Beauvais.

ABOUT STAR ATLAS

Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies. Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol establishes a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience. Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership.

To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com, join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships to the stars.

For all media inquiries about Audio Up & Star Atlas, please contact:

42 West (for Audio Up)

Greg Cortez

Greg.Cortez@42West.Net

M Group Strategic Communications (for Star Atlas)

Kevin McGrath

staratlas@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Star Atlas