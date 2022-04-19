VLTA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Volta Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Volta Inc. ("Volta" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLTA).

Class Period: August 2, 2021 – March 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the Business Combination; (2) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta's founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

