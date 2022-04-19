Vari® Expands Corporate Footprint in North Carolina with New Charlotte Showroom

LOCAL EXECUTIVE TO LEAD REGIONAL TEAM

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vari, the innovative office furniture company best known for taking sit-stand desks mainstream, is deepening its commitment to North Carolina with industry executive Shannon Rose at the helm. The company creates workspaces that adapt to meet the needs of fast-growing businesses.

Longtime industry executive Shannon Rose will steer the company's strategy in Charlotte and in Raleigh-Durham as regional sales director. Rose is a furniture industry veteran and prior to Vari was regional sales manager for CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company.

Located in the heart of uptown Charlotte, the office furniture showroom offers virtual and in-person tours by appointment. Vari offers a full line of flexible workspace solutions – from standing desks, to conference tables, to movable walls and lighting – everything a business needs to scale its office as it grows.

Vari opened its first North Carolina showroom in Raleigh last year.

Vari CEO and Co-founder Jason McCann said, "As the third fastest-growing major city in the U.S., Charlotte is an important market, and we plan to continue to invest in our presence here. Shannon's impressive sales leadership experience will be a tremendous asset to our team."

Charlotte was named one of the country's Best Places to Live (#20) by U.S. News & World Report and has been dubbed "The New Energy Capital." In the region, there are more than 240 companies directly tied to the energy sector, collectively employing more than 26,400.

"We look forward to bringing modern, flexible workspaces to fast-growing companies in Charlotte," said Rose. "This is an exciting step for Vari, as we build on our mission to create workspaces that elevate people. I look forward to working with Charlotte's business community."

Dallas-based Vari has showrooms in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, Tampa and Washington, D.C. The company is expanding into Jacksonville, Kansas City, San Antonio, and San Diego and is currently hiring in those markets.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

