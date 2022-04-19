Power to the Patients Partners with Fat Joe to Raise Awareness for Hidden Healthcare Prices & to Combat Lack of Transparency in Healthcare System

Power to the Patients Partners with Fat Joe to Raise Awareness for Hidden Healthcare Prices & to Combat Lack of Transparency in Healthcare System

Fat Joe Kicks Off Campaign with New PSA Calling for Enforcement of Federal Law – Watch HERE

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power to the Patients, a national organization working to combat hidden prices in healthcare, has announced a partnership with Grammy-nominated musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe to shed light on the injustices in the healthcare system and advocate for true healthcare price transparency.

Power to the Patients (PRNewsfoto/Power to the Patients) (PRNewswire)

The partnership is a collective effort to urge hospitals to obey a federally mandated rule that took effect in January 2021 requiring all U.S. hospitals to provide clear, upfront pricing information for all of the services they provide. Fat Joe's involvement in the effort kicks off with a televised public service announcement that raises awareness about patients' rights to receive healthcare prices upfront from hospitals, so they can compare and save.

"We have to hold the healthcare system accountable to provide more transparency on the price of care and change the system," said Fat Joe. "Right now, millions across the country are being dragged into debt because they're blindsided by the cost of medical bills. There's no excuse and I teamed up with Power to the Patients to educate our communities on their rights and help put an end to this injustice."

Although the Hospital Price Transparency Rule requiring hospitals to post their prices took effect more than 16 months ago, many hospitals continue to flout its requirements, leaving patients in the dark and vulnerable to financial turmoil.

Right now, prices for the same care can vary by thousands within the same hospital. This federal rule allows patients and their families to understand the real financial obligations of their healthcare decisions upfront and, with compliance, would also create a marketplace with meaningful price competition, resulting in better quality of care at lower costs for all patients in America.

"We are excited to have Fat Joe join this incredibly important movement to inform patients that it is their lawful right to have upfront prices of medical care," said Kevin Morra, one of the founders of Power to the Patients. "Partnering with Fat Joe adds an authentic and respected voice from the Bronx and will help bring awareness to his fans, followers, and the general public that hospitals are not following a federal law enforced over a year ago. We all have the right to know the price of care before receiving it and we are thankful Fat Joe is helping us spread that awareness."

In addition to the televised public service announcement, the campaign will initially include targeted digital efforts in the Washington D.C. area, encouraging the Biden Administration to robustly enforce the rule and transform healthcare into a competitive, price-transparent system that puts people ahead of profits.

Additional information about the partnership, other ambassadors including renowned artist Shepard Fairey, and the Power to the Patients campaign can be found at powertothepatients.org.

You can view the new PSA here.

About Power to the Patients

Power to the Patients is a national nonprofit dedicated to achieving systemwide price transparency in healthcare. Now that hospitals are legally required to post their prices online, Power to the Patients is focused on not only making sure all hospitals comply with the federal rule, but also that all Americans know they have the right to know prices up front. Learn more at powertothepatients.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Power to the Patients