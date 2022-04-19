Otsuka's "Kitchen Creations for Kidney Health" Cookbook Provides Kidney-Friendly Recipes for Patients

PRINCETON, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are living with – or know someone who has – a rare kidney disease, you understand how important it is to speak with your healthcare team about proper disease management strategies, including diet modifications. In support of patients who live with kidney disease, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Otsuka), launched Kitchen Creations for Kidney Health, an assortment of kidney-friendly meals that are rich in flavor and meet several nutritional guidelines, including low-sodium options and plant-based dishes.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9039651-otsuka-kidney-health-cookbook/

Several meals featured in Kitchen Creations for Kidney Health – such as the Southwest Grain Bowl, Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding, Lemon Herb Chicken and Strawberry Kiwi Salsa – were submitted by Duane Sunwold, a chef and advocate for chronic kidney disease education.

"I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease more than two decades ago and, like many newly diagnosed patients, I worked closely with my medical team on strategies that can effectively manage my condition," said Sunwold. "After trying different treatments for 18 months, we began discussing dietary changes to promote kidney health. As a chef I was particularly intrigued by this. While every condition is different, I was thrilled that this approach helped with my disease management."

Diet modifications are especially important for those living with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a rare, genetic disease that causes fluid-filled cysts to develop on and progressively enlarge both kidneys. Despite ADPKD only impacting an estimated 140,000 American adults, it is the leading inherited cause of kidney disease and fourth-leading cause overall of end-stage renal disease. Additionally, children of a parent with ADPKD have a 50 percent chance of developing the disease, making conversations about family health history critical for those who are diagnosed with this condition.

While patients living with a kidney disease should speak with their healthcare team about what specific diet modifications may be right for them, some general guiding factors include limiting sodium, eating smaller portions of protein, choosing foods that are kidney-friendly, and adjusting phosphorus and potassium intake.

Are you looking for tasty kidney-friendly recipes to try this National Kidney Month? Visit nephu.org/nephu-kidney-kitchen-creations-cookbook/. To learn more about ADPKD, including tips on how to start the conversation with your family members, go to ADPKDQuestions.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.