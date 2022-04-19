Local Logic Announces Strategic Partnerships with Zumper and Royal LePage

Leading location intelligence provider brings data solutions to users in the home rental and buying process

MONTREAL, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more successful cities, today announced partnerships with Zumper, the largest privately owned rental platform in North America, and Royal LePage, Canada's leading provider of services to real estate brokerages. Through these strategic partnerships with Local Logic, Zumper and Royal LePage utilize Local Logic's data insights on their consumer-facing websites.

Local Logic's platform is the largest location intelligence platform in North America, incorporating more than 75 billion data points and 200 million properties across the United States and Canada. Through its proprietary Location Scores, Local Logic can quantify the inscrutable, ever-changing dynamics of consumer and renter demand. Examples of Location Scores include transit quality, access to restaurants, and quietness.

"Today's housing market is complex and as such, we are thrilled to be able to bring our insights to more consumers through Zumper and Royal LePage," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and Co-founder at Local Logic. "These partnerships will allow people in the home renting and buying process to better understand the locations they are looking for homes in, and help them make the most informed decisions possible to ensure it is the best fit for their lifestyle."

Local Logic's data insights will enable Zumper and Royal LePage to have significantly more meaningful and robust engagement with consumers during their home renting and buying journey, allowing them to review Local Logic's Location Scores, Neighborhood Profiles, Local Content, Lifestyle Search, and Local Maps.

"At Zumper we are on a mission to make the rental process easier, faster, and more human. In partnering with Local Logic we will be able to supplement our extensive proprietary data and research tools to provide our users additional critical information on cities and neighborhoods to enhance their search," said Darren Goode, Chief Marketing Officer at Zumper.

Local Logic data is available for use on Zumper and Royal Le Page's consumer-facing websites today.

"Royal LePage's website, royallepage.ca , is Canada's Real Estate PortalTM. It is the most highly trafficked real estate company website in the nation, in part because of Local Logic's rich local neighborhood data, available on every listing," said Carolyn Cheng, Chief Operating Officer at Royal LePage. "Throughout our five-year partnership, we have found Local Logic's neighborhood data, which integrates seamlessly into our ecosystem, provides incredible insights to consumers, leading to more and better conversations with Royal LePage agents."

Local Logic partners with companies both within the residential and commercial industries, providing data in relation to every aspect outside the four walls of a property. Through this approach, the company is seeking to provide a means for more intentional and intelligent urban planning. For more information on Local Logic's solutions please visit locallogic.co .

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

