Collabera Ranked as a Best Place to Work by Comparably.com

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabera has once again been recognized as one of best places to work by Comparably.com. This marks the second consecutive year of recognition for Collabera.

Comparably's list of top companies in the New York Metropolitan area is derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com over the past 12 months.

Karthik Krishnamurthy, Collabera's chief executive officer, said: "Our people are at the heart of everything we do. We know they work hard every day and we consistently strive to provide them with an experience they enjoy and are proud of. Being bold and being kind is more than just what we say, it's who we are."

Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, including compensation, leadership, professional development, perks and benefits during the period of March 2021 through March 2022.

"We are honored that our employees have recognized Collabera as a top place to work. We take great pride in our company's culture, which emphasizes the importance of caring for our employees and helping ensure they are achieving their career and personal goals," said Susan Youngblood, chief people officer, Collabera.

Across all 60 global offices, Collabera offers a culture of camaraderie, cooperation and celebration, keeping our work environment joyful while striving for excellence.

This is Collabera's second recognition from Comparably recently. Collabera was named one of the top 100 highest-rated companies for diversity as part of Comparably's 2021 fifth annual Best Places to Work Awards in December 2021.

About Collabera

Collabera operates at the intersection of software engineering, innovation, and talent orchestration. Headquartered in Basking Ridge, N.J., Collabera serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies across financial services, healthcare, technology, and other industries. As one of the leading privately-held technology companies in the U.S., Collabera is regularly recognized as a top place to work and as a leader in building a diverse and inclusive workforce. Visit us at collabera.com.

