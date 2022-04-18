New 65+ Primary Care Clinic in Mt. Dora Raising The Standard For Healthcare

Patient-Focused Health Network, VIPcare, Opens New Primary Care Clinic to Provide Better Health to the Medicare Advantage Community

TAMPA, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPcare, a patient-focused primary care network based in Florida, is excited to announce the opening of their new local clinic in Mt. Dora.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on community health resulting in a national epidemic of delayed health screenings and worsened chronic conditions, VIPcare has adapted to the risks and has remained committed to delivering the first line of care in communities. In addition, they have successfully and safely maintained continuity of care to their patients with both preventive and routine care.

"It is very exciting being able to open the doors to a new revolutionary healthcare facility that will provide first-class primary care services to the Medicare Advantage community of Mt. Dora," Dr. Boloczko of VIPcare Mt. Dora said. "I'm excited to see new patients and join them on their health care journey to Better Health."

VIPcare uses a model that puts quality time spent between a doctor and patient at the forefront. By spending more time with the physician, VIPcare believes patients will get more thorough diagnoses and treatments, leading to a better quality of life and less time spent in the hospital.

Unlike other healthcare providers, VIPcare encourages patients to see their physicians often where highly specialized care is created just for them and their specific needs.

In efforts to guide patients to Better Health, VIPcare helps to eliminate potential health care burdens during this time of uncertainty by offering services including same-day appointments, transportation assistance to and from clinics, and virtual visits when needed. VIPcare physicians are dedicated to always doing what needs to be done to provide a better experience and the highest quality of care to their patients. They believe in quality, not quantity.

VIPcare primary care physicians walk side-by-side with their patients, providing them with access to comprehensive health care services allowing them to take a proactive role in their own health care journey.

The new VIPcare clinic, which is located at 16860 U.S. 441, is now accepting patients who receive Medicare Advantage plan benefits. Those interested can call the office at 352-717-9017 or visit getvipcare.com to learn more.

About VIPcare

Serving communities for more than 15 years, VIPcare operates over 45 clinics throughout Florida. With 65+ providers, VIPcare cares for more than 23,000 Medicare Advantage beneficiaries utilizing a high-touch population health management approach that prioritizes spending quality time with the physician. By focusing on a senior care model and increasing access to high-quality care, VIPcare's model is at the forefront of the future of healthcare, as opposed to the current system the healthcare organization refers to as "sick care." VIPcare patients are encouraged to see the doctor often instead of only when they are sick, contributing to their success towards patient outcomes.

