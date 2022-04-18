Kradle and Ellen DeGeneres Launch Kradle to the Rescue to Aid 1,000 Animal Shelters

Kradle Announces Exciting Expansion into Walmart

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kradle® Pet Calming Company, the first calming brand focused solely on reducing stress & anxiousness in pets, today announced an impactful charitable initiative, Kradle to the Rescue, on The Ellen Show with the brand's investor, Ellen DeGeneres. Beginning today, pet owners can shop the Kradle collection on Walmart.com, select Walmart stores across the U.S., and at their local pet store.

Ellen DeGeneres, an investor and partner of Kradle® Pet Calming Company since the brand's inception in 2020, officially unveiled Kradle to the Rescue on The Ellen Show today. (PRNewswire)

The Kradle to the Rescue program will enroll and provide free calming products to 1,000 local shelters in 2022 as well as donate $25,000 to local shelters--at the Humane Society of the

United States' Animal Care Expo conference--as part of the launch. The program will allow eligible shelters to receive free products to de-stress the adoption process both in the shelter and in forever homes. Shelters will then provide dog adopters branded transition kits including Kradle products and coupons redeemable at all retailers.

"Reducing stress and anxiousness for shelter dogs is at the heart of our mission, and being able to give-back to local shelters across the country is an important step for our brand," said Bill Partyka, CEO of Kradle® Pet Calming Company. "Through our retail expansion with Walmart and the Kradle to the Rescue program amplified by Ellen, we aim to help dogs everywhere transition into their forever homes with ease."

Since the brand's inception in 2020, Kradle has partnered with Ellen DeGeneres to bring pet parents and their pets closer together through superior calming products for every dog and any anxious moment. "I am proud to join forces with Kradle to the Rescue to help shelters and dog owners prioritize the well-being of their animals," said Ellen DeGeneres. "Together we're going to make adopting pets from shelters an easier and safer experience, and I encourage everyone who can to adopt a shelter pet."

Kradle has launched two products including the Calming Chillers Hard Chews and Calming Bliss Bar Soft Bake, available to purchase at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. The product offering includes Kradle's proprietary BotaniTek™ formulations which work to help dogs adapt to everyday stressors and promote overall calmness, focus and relaxation.

"Walmart is committed to meeting the evolving needs of our pets and supporting pet parent customers and the launch of Kradle® Pet Calming Company, to help reduce stress & anxiousness in pets is the latest move we've made to demonstrate that," said Melody Richard, Vice President, Pets, Walmart U.S. "We're excited to bring Kradle to Walmart and help our pet parents continue to access a broad assortment of high-quality products and services for the millions of customers who want the best for their pets."

The Kradle to the Rescue program will donate $25,000 to shelters onsite at the Humane Society of the United States' Animal Care Expo to guarantee a sizable impact and offer extensive support. "We're so pleased that Kradle is offering this support to the animal shelters attending the Humane Society of the United States' Animal Care Expo," said Kitty Block, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Humane Society of the US. "The conference is always a space for amazing animal welfare groups to connect and support each other, and when companies step up to help local organizations and homeless animals, it makes it even better."

For more information visit, www.kradlemypet.com and @kradlemypet.

About Kradle®

Kradle shares your love for dogs. Launched in June 2020, Kradle's mission is to create happier homes for families with pets through superior calming products for every dog and any anxious moment. Kradle believes that when nature, science and passion work together in harmony, we get the most out of each and every day with our pets. Passionately dedicated to helping dogs lead happier lives, the Kradle difference is in its proprietary BotaniTek™ formulations which work to help dogs adapt to everyday stressors and promote overall calmness, focus and relaxation.

