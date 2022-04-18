InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Lift a Spare Tire (CHK-173)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic device for accessing and lifting a spare tire from a vehicle trunk," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented THE COLEMAN HELPING HAND. My design eliminates the need to bend, stretch or strain when retrieving a heavy spare tire."

The invention provides an easier way to lift a spare tire within a car trunk. In doing so, it eliminates the strain and struggle associated with manual lifting. As a result, it increases efficiency and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

